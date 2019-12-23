The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association has announced that Jennifer Hinkel of Franklin, Wisconsin was selected as the 2020 Wisconsin Honey Queen.
Hinkel is the daughter of Bill and Rose Hinkel of Franklin, Wisconsin. She is a graduate of UW–Milwaukee with a focus on marketing, communications, and entrepreneurship.
Hinkel will spend the rest of this year and 2020 promoting the beekeeping industry in Wisconsin. She is available to speak with civic groups and appear at fairs, festivals and farmers’ markets. She will also give presentations in schools about honeybees and the beekeeping industry. In January 2021, Jennifer will represent Wisconsin at the American Honey Queen competition at the American Beekeeping Federation Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Follow Hinkel’s activities on Facebook at Wisconsin Honey Queen Program.
To schedule an appearance with Wisconsin Honey Queen Jennifer Hinkel, contact the Wisconsin Honey Queen Chairperson, Mary Kettlewell at 414-429-5502 or by email at wihoneyqueenprogram@gmail.com.