For the third year in a row, a Wisconsin team has won the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest during the World Dairy Expo in Madison.
The winning group, which placed first in both overall and reasons, was comprised of team members Abigail Powers, Benjamin Styer, Marie Haase and Fritzy Ullom and coaches James Powers and Scott Nelson.
The Wisconsin team outscored the second-place overall Ohio team by 29 points. In reasons, the Wisconsin team outscored the second-place New York team by 12 points.
Haase also was named high individual overall as well as high individual in reasons, outscoring the second-place finishers by 25 points and 1 point in the respective categories.
Styer placed fourth in both overall and reasons. Abigail Powers placed seventh in reasons.