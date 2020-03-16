Wisconsinites are among the recently announced 2020 World Dairy Expo Recognition Award recipients.
Jim Ostrom, John Vosters and Todd Willer of Milk Source in Kaukauna have been named as Dairy Producers of the Year.
The World Dairy Expo is also recognizing Steve Eicker, King Ferry, New York, and Connor Jameson, Tulare, California, Valley Agricultural Software, as Industry People of the Year.
Wijnand Pon, Garnwerd, Groningen, Netherlands, URUS Group, is being recognized as International Person of the Year.
Continuing an Expo tradition, these individuals will be formally recognized during World Dairy Expo at WDE’s Dinner with the Stars, Sept. 30, in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. Banquet tickets will be available at worlddairyexpo.com beginning on July 1. Expo attendees and banquet guests are invited to attend Social Hour with the Stars in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall prior to the banquet.