In modern agriculture, there’s a growing movement to find a harmonious relationship between farm and forest. Few land management strategies embody this like silvopasture.
Steve Gabriel, a forest farmer and ecologist located in New York, lectured during a webinar hosted by the Food Animals Concern Trust, or FACT. The webinar dealt with the topic of methods to convert woodland into silvopasture, which can present beneficial and sustainable grazing areas for livestock.
“Our vision for the farm is really to leave a forest in our footsteps and leave abundant wildlife habitat and species diversity and healthy soils and water that is doing good things for the landscape,” Gabriel said. “That’s really what we focus on.”
Silvopasture, derived from the Latin “silva” or “forest,” is the practice of integrating trees, forage and grazing in a way that benefits both animals and the natural ecosystems they inhabit. If done correctly — where it differs from unmanaged woodland grazing — silvopasturing can produce sustained gains from tree crops, forage, livestock and features an added environmental boost, often in the form of carbon storing.
While silvopasturing, or agroforestry as its sometimes called, took off in the 1970s, many of these practices date back thousands of years. In a North America long before European colonization, the landscape was filled with ancient forests and complex ecosystems. That’s all but lost, at great detriment to the planet and local communities.
Promoting a symbiotic relationship between livestock and forests can, in turn, create a healthy growth cycle for forests that’ll pay dividends for centuries. Much of this boils down to knowing what areas should be preserved and cultivated in this way. In other words, it’s about identifying what woods are worth saving for future generations.
Another thing to keep in mind is that silvopasturing, in its simplest terms, is about managing the relationship between trees, forgeable undergrowth and livestock in the area. Often, forest farmers carefully curate their woodland lots — thinning out dense thickets, introducing new seeds in their place — and the practice often takes canopy sunlight, water retention and other aspects into account. This can lead to a number of approaches.
The type of foraging livestock matters. Sheep graze differently and have different dietary habits than their close cousins, goats. This may require a livestock rotation. It may also be prudent to remove or reduce foliage that dominates other species, as well as to introduce tree types to create a more diversified forest. Monocultural forests are a common problem after decades of logging.
Natural selection also plays a role.
“No matter what type of forest you place we’re walking into, we understand that the forest is essentially already thinning itself. It’s going through a process of selection,” Gabriel said. “Our opportunity is to pay attention to the clues of what’s going on, who’s doing well who’s thriving, who’s in decline and how we can assist the the processes that are already happening. It’s about creating conditions for regeneration.”
If it’s open pastureland, it could require some heavy lifting in terms of introducing grasses, shrubs, trees and the like. But more often the art of silvopasture is about nurturing and cultivating mixed-habitat areas that already exist on farmsteads across the country.
Today, between 15% to 20% of pastureland is categorized as woodland pasture, with a smaller, unknown percentage constituting specialized silvopasture.
“We’re not looking for a uniform set of species. We’re looking for a diverse set of habitats that fit into the landscape and also work to keep our animals satiated, curious, and interested,” said Gabriel, who said agriculturists should be to forests what orchestras are to symphony conductors. “In many ways, it’s really about trying to strike a balance.”