Eau Claire County Farmers Union and Chippewa County Farmers Union invite area youth to attend a Farmers Union Day Camp on Tuesday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Royal Credit Union Corporate Center, 200 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire. Come meet new friends, have fun while working together, and learn more about the importance of family farmers and strong communities.
All youth are welcome to attend. Activities are geared toward youth ages 7 and older and include cooperative games, lesson on water systems, and a craft. Youth should dress for being outdoors and remember to bring a water bottle. Those enrolled in the Farmers Union Youth Program can fulfill one of their program requirements by attending.
You may park in the visitor parking spaces in front of the building. Camper check-in will be in the Eau Claire River Room inside to the left of the entrance. Pick-up will be at the same location at 1 p.m.
There is no cost for this event. To register, visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or RSVP to Kirsten Slaughter at kslaughter@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 608-514-2031. RSVP preferred but not required. Learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/youth-camp.