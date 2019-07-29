Seven finalists involved in Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation have been selected to compete in two contests this winter as part of the 2019 WFBF Annual Meeting and Young Farmer and Agriculturist Conference in Wisconsin Dells Dec. 6-8.
Three finalists will vie for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturalist Achievement Award, which recognizes YFA members who excel in farming, leadership ability and involvement in Farm Bureau and other organizations. This year’s finalists include Josh and Ashley Claussen, Brown County; Brian Douglas, Dunn County; and Travis and Krista Klinkner, Vernon County.
“This year’s finalists are some of the best and brightest young farmers in Wisconsin,” WFBF president Jim Holte said.
Each finalist will complete an application and a three-judge panel will score those applications and conduct an interview with the three finalists at the annual meeting in December. This year’s state winner will compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2020 Annual Conference in Austin, Texas.
Last year’s Achievement Award winners were Ryan and Lindsey Prahl, Marathon County.
Another four individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Ag finalists, also competing in December for the top honor. The Excellence in Ag award recognizes members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program who excel in their leadership abilities and involvement in agriculture, Farm Bureau and other civic and service organizations.
This year’s four finalists are Stephanie Abts, a dairy nutritionist at Rio Creek Feed Mill, Inc., Manitowoc County; Ben Huber, an agronomy department manager at Insight FS, Green County; Natasha Paris, an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser in Ripon, Green Lake County; and Tiffany Schneider, a herdsperson on her family’s dairy farm, Calumet County.
Each finalist must make a presentation and answer questions in front of a three-judge panel during the annual conference; the winner will also compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2020 Annual Conference.
Last year’s Excellence in Ag award recipients were Justin and Livia Doyle, Iowa County.