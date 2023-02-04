After warmups, the Zamboni makes its requisite circuits, Aerosmith’s “Dream On” fades away, the lights dim, and now the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” blasts across the ice.

It’s been twenty years since I’ve seen a hockey game, but it’s Friday night in Chippewa Falls, I’m seated about ten rows off the boards with my friends Novak and Amber, and we’re ready for anything. There is a spirited rendition of the national anthem followed perhaps paradoxically by Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Then the puck drops. I’m stunned by the relative youth of the players. This is not the Charlestown Chiefs of “Slap Shot” fame. There aren’t any over-the-hill journeymen circling the ice. No white-haired Reggie Dunlop perfectly played by Paul Newman. No renegade Hanson Brothers. No Morris “Mo” Wanchuk. I count about twenty facial hairs between the two hockey squads. Tonight, the hometown Chippewa Steel are skating against the Minnesota Wilderness, and far as I can see, one imposing defenseman on the Wilderness owns all twenty of those soft whiskers. These hockey players are young, fresh-faced, focused and determined. This is the North American Hockey League. This is the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.