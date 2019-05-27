MANITOWOC — The board of directors of the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has selected Patty Kuester Lehn as the facility’s new executive director. She began her role April 1.
Lehn is a Manitowoc County native and brings a diverse career to Farm Wisconsin. A Marquette University graduate, she started her marketing career at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, and has since spent time at The Milwaukee Business Journal, Charleston|Orwig Marketing Communications, and spent 12 years between Human Kinetics and Parkland College in Champaign, Ill. She most recently spent three years as the director of marketing and communications at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Kiel, Lehn is ready to get back to her roots and promote the agriculture industry through Farm Wisconsin.
“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to leverage skills I have gained for a cause so near and dear to my heart,” she said. “The board, staff, volunteers and business partners here have done a phenomenal job making this facility a reality, and I’m proud to be part of its future.
“It is with great excitement that we welcome Patty to the Farm Wisconsin Team. The talent, diverse background and passion for agriculture she brings to the organization ensures our continued success,” said Julie Maurer, board president.