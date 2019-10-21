Now that I’m bringing in some of the potted plants for the winter, I am wondering if any of them were poisonous to my cats and my dog. Is there a list somewhere that I can consult?
The ASPCA has a detailed listing of problem plants that can be sorted by those that affect cats or dogs. This list is exceedingly detailed and some of the listed plants will cause stomach problems but not kill your animal. Some of them are so foul-tasting that one nip will stop any further exploration of the plant. Poinsettia is one such example, and the site lists it as generally overrated in toxicity. See the ASPCA list here: https://tinyurl.com/ojasgpk. For a simpler and shorter guide to houseplants, see https://tinyurl.com/yxh6q29t.
Could you please offer some suggestions on how to winter the strawberries? It’s a new patch, and we want to make sure it survives. We have leftover straw to cover them. When would we cover them?
Mulching strawberry plants over the winter is an excellent idea. Mulch keeps the soil frozen and therefore prevents the soil from the cycles of freezing and thawing which can cause the shallow roots to heave from the soil. It also helps protect the leaves and the crown from drying out. The key to mulching strawberry plants is to wait until the ground is frozen about ½ inch down. Straw is an excellent cover since it is coarse and doesn’t tend to mat down like hay or grass. Apply 3-4 inches of loose straw. You could also cover the plants with pine tree branches or pine straw. Just remember to wait until after the freeze. When the weather begins to warm up in the spring, remove the mulch but keep it nearby in case of temperature dips.
Can I keep composting over the winter?
We have several compost bins that we continue to use throughout the winter. It’s more a matter of letting the vegetable peelings and other food scraps freeze and then rot than it is official “composting.” However, with some extra effort and a bit of luck, you might be able to keep the compost pile cooking throughout the winter or through most of it. See this piece from the University of Wisconsin https://tinyurl.com/y3l3vugt or this from Planet Natural https://tinyurl.com/y4z3c9tq.
Before frost, I picked a bunch of green tomatoes and I am hoping they will turn red. How should I store them?
Dark green tomatoes may fail to ripen, but the paler green ones can ripen to a good-tasting tomato. They may not have the full flavor of a sun-ripened fruit, but they will taste much better than their grocery-store counterparts. Store tomatoes in a cool location, away from the sun. I like to wipe the tomatoes with a cloth moistened in a 10% chlorine solution to prevent spread of any fungal diseases. Once dry, layer the tomatoes with sheets of newspaper in between the layers of fruit. Each week, bring a few tomatoes into the house to warm up and ripen on their own, out of direct sunlight.
Already my onions are beginning to sprout in storage. Help!
If only a few onions are sprouting, be sure to eat those right away. If many onions are sprouting, perhaps the storage temperature is too warm. Onions prefer cool, dry conditions with temperatures of 33-45 degrees. If you don’t have a cool area to store them, consider the refrigerator. Conventional wisdom says the refrigerator is too humid for long-term storage, but a friend of mine stores his in a refrigerator and the onions keep quite nicely.
Beverly Carney can be reached at cultivatingcountry@gmail.com.