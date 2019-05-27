With the turning of the calendar page, it appears to be almost June. Depending on where you live, the weather may not agree with the calendar but take heart. Summer will come. The sun will shine and the gardens will produce.
Although it’s been a challenging weather year, the coming of June heralds that time when frost is a rarity, the days will be warm and the nights pleasantly balmy. In other words, it’s time to garden.
In June, eventually everything can be planted. It’s still early enough in the season for planting cool crops like broccoli and cabbage and sometime in the month, it will be warm enough for peppers, eggplant and tomatoes. (minimum nighttime temperature of 50 for tomatoes, preferably warmer for eggplant and peppers). It’s also time for beans, cucumbers, squash and corn. The warmer the soil, the faster these seeds will germinate. For the best germination, start seeds of cucumbers and squash indoors in paper or peat pots that can go directly to the garden.
Carrots, beets and radishes germinate best in the spring cold, but these seeds can still be planted. After planting, cover carrot beds with heavy cardboard for 10 days to keep the soil cool, retain moisture and block weeds. After 10 days, the carrots should be ready to sprout. Keep beet and radish seeds moist as well. If you want to grow lettuce, look for bolt-resistant varieties and plant in an area that is partly shady.
Remember the flowers. In addition to a traditional flowerbed, mix some flowers in with your vegetables. Legend has it that marigolds deter potato beetles and that geraniums ward off broccoli worms. True or not, adding colorful blooms to your mostly green veggie bed looks great and also attracts bees and other beneficials.
Rapidly growing plants need plenty of water, at least an inch a week, preferably two. Although it seems hard to imagine this year, if rain is scarce, water the garden regularly. Add mulch to help retain moisture and prevent the sun from overheating the soil.
June is a charming month but all is not sweetness and light. Potato bugs are eager to lay their bright orange eggs on the underside of newly sprouted potato plant leaves. Within four to 10 days, these eggs hatch into tiny red larvae and they are hungry! Walk through the garden frequently looking for the first signs of these crunching critters and destroy them. Either pick off individual larva or spray potato leaves with Bacillus thuringiensis ssp. san diego or an organic insecticide containing spinosad such as Captain Jack or Monterey Garden Insect spray.
Cucumber beetles pose more of a challenge. Rather than defoliate cucumber, melon and squash plants, these small, striped or spotted yellow beetles spread bacterial wilt, an incurable and deadly disease. Protect young plants with floating row covers or a light sprinkling of insecticide around the base of the vines. We have an abundance of these beetles yet still manage a robust cucurbit harvest with minimal intervention if we protect the plants when young. Another dreadful pest, flea beetles can make a quick meal of your seedlings, especially the brassica crops. Again a floating row cover can be the best solution.
June is such a promising month and is one of the most beautiful months of the year. The heat and drought of midsummer have yet to make their mark and everything is so lush. Capture garden progress with your camera every week. Come September, check out those June pictures. Not only do the photos remind you of where you planted individual crops, but you will be amazed at the weekly progress.
