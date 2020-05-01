On May 14 at 5 p.m., UW-Extension Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn counties in partnership with UW-Extension Master Gardener Volunteers is providing a free online gardening program via Zoom.
This program covers how to grow perennials, annuals and vegetables in containers and which types are best. Master Gardener Volunteers will discuss the advantages of various types of containers, the plant varieties that do best and the maintenance required to get the best results.
While it is not possible for in-person programs at the Teaching and Display Gardens located at the Spooner Agricultural Research Station at this time, this program can provide inspiration for your own containers. For more information on upcoming events and blog posts go to the North Country Master Gardener Volunteers website at www.northcountrymgv.org
Registration is required for this program. Register in advance by visiting www.northcountrymgv.org/registration. While a computer or mobile device and an internet connection is optimal, there is also the option to connect via touch tone phone to listen in on the program.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, also visit the station’s web site at spooner.ars.wisc.edu or contact Kevin Schoessow or Lorraine Toman at the Spooner Area UW-Extension Office at 715-635-3506 or 1-800-528-1914.