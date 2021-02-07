For the safety of everyone, Garden & Landscape Expo will not be meeting together at the Alliant Energy Center on Feb. 20-21. But the event is still on.
This year the event is going virtual, making it more accessible to everyone throughout the state of Wisconsin. You won’t have to risk a white-knuckle ride to Madison to learn the latest about growing plants. The plan is to unite and engage the gardening community virtually, sharing inspiration and educational opportunities.
As a Garden & Landscape Expo partner, UW-Extension’s Horticulture Program educators and specialists are presenting. Check out the schedule at wigardenexpo.com/schedule, and register for this free event.
Some Extension presentations
On Saturday, Feb. 20, join the virtual Q&A Booth, where you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about “Growing Ornamental Trees and Shrubs” at 2 p.m., or perhaps take a deep dive at 4 p.m. and learn about growing potatoes.
On Sunday, Feb. 21, join the virtual Q&A Booth, where you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about “Growing Healthy Fruits and Vegetables” at 2 p.m., or perhaps learn about “Creating a Rain Garden” at 5 p.m.