Join the Walworth County Master Gardener Volunteer Association for a special presentation from the SouthEast Wisconsin Master Gardeners. Their award winning presentation, "Lifelong Gardening," will provide information on how adaptive tools can make gardening as we age easier, safer and more convenient. This presentation is free and open to the public.
The Lifelong Gardening presentation will take place: Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Horticultural Hall located on 330 Broad St, Lake Geneva.
The Lifelong Gardening Committee of the SouthEast Wisconsin Master Gardeners started in 2010 to provide education on principles and methods that enable gardeners to enjoy gardening throughout their lifetime. In 2017, they were recognized at the International Master Gardener Conference in Portland, Oregon, with their submission "Gardening through Life," earning first place in the Special Needs Category.
The Walworth County Master Gardener Volunteer Association will also be selling raffle tickets to help raise money for their scholarship fund for local high school and Gateway students. Lots of great prizes to win including a private tasting party at Staller Winery, Lake Geneva boat cruise and gifts from local garden centers!
For more information contact Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist at 262-741-4958 or julie.hill@wisc.edu
For raffle ticket information, contact Sherry Mathews at 262-366-0599 or mathews_se@yahoo.com