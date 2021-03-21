The Wisconsin Master Gardener Program will be celebrating Master Gardener Volunteer Week April 5-9.
Master Gardener Volunteers are an important part of UW-Extension, including in Manitowoc County where volunteers make a positive difference by working at and maintaining Woodland Dunes Butterfly Garden, Lincoln Park Zoo Gardens and the rain gardens at the UW-Extension Office. Through hours of community service by answering diagnostic questions through the plant clinic, educating the public on horticultural topics, growing and donating food to local pantries, beautifying community spaces, conducting workshops, and more, these volunteers work tirelessly to make Wisconsin an incredible place to live.
Wednesday, April 7, is “Thank a Master Gardener Volunteer Day.” UW-Extension wants to recognize all of their Master Gardener Volunteers for their dedication and contributions to Wisconsin and encourages others to join in the celebration by making a phone call, writing a note or just saying “Thank you!” to a Master Gardener Volunteer on April 7.
Find out more information about the Master Gardener Program at mastergardener.extension.wisc.edu.