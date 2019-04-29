It’s May! All around us, spring is waking up. May is a marvelous month, full of possibilities and potential. In May everything can be planted — eventually.
As much as you may want to dash outside and start planting, pace yourself. Frost is still a real possibility so pay attention to the weather. According to UW-Extension Milwaukee, air temperature is measured 5 feet above the ground so a forecast of 34 degrees will probably be significantly colder at ground level. For your average last frost date, see www.victoryseeds.com/frost/wi.html.
Many of our favorite vegetables prefer cooler temperatures and can be planted now. As soon as the ground is dry enough to dig, plant potatoes, carrots, peas, onions, spinach and lettuce. For a splash of color, set out violas and pansies. The brassica crops of broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, etc. can withstand light frosts and can be set outside usually by mid-May. Pay attention to the forecasts. Inside, start seeds of heat-loving squash, melons and cucumbers for transplanting in late May or early June. These cucurbits don’t like to have their roots disturbed so start the seeds in peat pots or bottomless containers such as cottage cheese containers. If you’ve not yet started tomato, pepper and eggplant seeds indoors, get them growing immediately or wait and purchase from the garden center. For loads of inexpensive flowers, sow seeds of marigold, zinnia and cosmos for transplanting after all danger of frost. One little packet of seeds will result in bushels of blooms.
Look to the future and plant asparagus and rhubarb for years of good eating. Plant cherry, apple, pear or plum trees, raspberry canes, strawberry plants, highbush cranberries, grapes or blueberries. Time passes all too quickly and before you know it, you’ll be harvesting homegrown fruits. Add some beauty to your landscape with shade trees, roses or other ornamental shrubs.
As the month progresses and the soil temperature warms to 60 degrees, plant corn and bean seeds. For an extended harvest, sow short rows every week for several weeks. Remember, corn needs to be planted in blocks for good pollination. By the end of the month, set out tomato and pepper plants. To allow good air circulation and ward off disease, be sure to plant the tomato plants at least 4 feet apart.
In the flower bed, disguise the yellowing leaves of tulips and daffodils by scattering quick-growing annual seeds among the fading foliage or gently inserting tall annual flower seedlings in the bed. As the weather warms, set out calla and canna lilies, dahlia roots and gladiola corms, staggering the gladiola planting for a longer blooming time. Cage peony bushes to prevent flopping of the branches. Likewise, if sedum or Russian sage plants tend to flop over, cut them back by half for a shorter, sturdier plant.
May is also a perfect time to focus on weeds. The ground is often moist and weeds pull out more easily. With most garden plants still immature, there should be room to get right in there and work those weeds out of the ground. Finish your weeding with a thick layer of mulch to cut back on the frequency of this necessary task.
Before setting out tender seedlings, be sure to harden them off by gradually exposing them to sunshine and light over a few days. For extra protection, plant under a hoop frame for shelter against wind, frost, insects and harsh sunshine. Covered hoops are particularly effective against flea beetles and broccoli moths.
No matter what you grow, it is definitely time to head out and play in the dirt. Happy planting!
Beverly Carney can be reached at cultivatingcountry@gmail.com.