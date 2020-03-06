UW-Extension’s North Country Master Gardener Association will hold a Mini Master Gardener Short Course for youth and their families on March 28 at Bashaw Valley Farm and Greenhouse near Spooner. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with program at 9 a.m.
Master Gardener Volunteers will provide hands-on demonstrations and activities.
Participants will explore soil, seed starting and germination; roots, shoots, buds and sprouts; planting seeds in paper pots; and tomato transplants. All youth participants will construct their own mini greenhouse, paper pots with transplants and a seed tape to take home.
Youth age 5 and up can attend. Cost to participate is $5 per youth or $10 for two or more youth family members. Adults accompanied by a paid youth are free.
For more information and to pre-register contact Kevin Schoessow or Lorraine Toman at 1-800-528-1914 or 1-715-635-3506. Online registration is available at spooner.ars.wisc.edu. Space is limited. Registration deadline is March 26.