Only 1 in 10 Wisconsinites were meeting the daily recommendations for incorporating fruits and vegetables into their diets two years ago, according to a federal study released earlier this month.
The state director of Wisconsin's Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, nutrition program said increases in benefits during the coronavirus pandemic have made fruits and vegetables more accessible.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, which looked at 2019 responses to a national health telephone survey, approximately 11.6 percent of the study's respondents in Wisconsin were meeting daily recommendations for eating fruit. That number drops to 7.6 percent for eating vegetables. Those results are slightly below the national average of 12.3 and 10 percent, respectively.
The study finds social aspects, finances and even pandemic supply chain issues can contribute to people's ability to access healthy foods.
Seung Hee Lee is a CDC epidemiologist and an author of the study. She said high cost and limited access have been issues since well before the pandemic.
"We do think that low-income, rural or racial ethnic minority communities often lack convenient places that offer affordable healthy foods," Lee said.
The study found lower-income Americans had lower rates of success in meeting the CDC's vegetable recommendations, while men were less likely than women to meet the fruit and vegetable consumption guidelines.
CDC guidelines advise adults should include the equivalent of a cup and a half to two cups of fruits and two to three cups of vegetables in their daily diets. Daily recommendations for children vary depending on their age, gender and level of physical activity.
Some Wisconsin programs aim to make fruits and vegetables more accessible for certain demographics.
Kari Malone is the interim state director of the Wisconsin WIC program. She said American Rescue Plan Act funds have allowed the program to increase its benefits to participants.
Normally, the program provides $9 a month per child and $11 a month per eligible adult, but under the temporary benefits, families are able to receive up to $24 a month for children, $43 a month for pregnant or postpartum individuals, and $47 for parents who are fully breastfeeding.
Malone said many of the families that have reached out to the state's WIC association have said they "understand that eating fruits and vegetables and getting those nutrients into the diet of not only themselves during pregnancy or postpartum, but to their young children is extremely important for growth and development."