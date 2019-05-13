Last fall I planted a lot of garlic. Only a few of the “white variety” have come up. Do I need to replant or just be patient? Can I plant garlic now?
The lack of green shoots could just mean that the soil is too cold — it has just been a tough spring for growing outdoors. My research says that garlic needs soil temps of 45 to 50 degrees to sprout so perhaps more will come up as it warms. Since we didn’t get much snow before some of the deep cold hit us, there is always a chance that some of those garlic cloves froze. Snow acts as a mulch so if you had a deep layer of mulch over the cloves, they should have survived. Yes, you can plant garlic now, in the same way you would in the fall — except perhaps not as deep. If you planted 4 to 6 inches deep in the fall, in the spring go only a couple of inches deep.
I am not seeing any asparagus and it seems late in the year. Could it have frozen out over the winter?
Generally, soil temperatures must be consistently above 50 degrees for prolific shoot growth. While you may get a few shoots before the soil has totally warmed, expect slow growth and the possibility of purplish stalks. As the soil warms up, the stalks grow faster and are more reliably green. So take heart and enjoy the asparagus when it comes.
I planted some spinach under a hoop frame this past fall and I am thrilled with the results. The only problem is what do I do with all that spinach? I hate freezing it because it seems to be so much work for such a resulting small amount. Any ideas?
Aside from sharing your spinach with eager friends, I have a couple of ideas. I like to make soup using frozen vegetables left from last season or even newly purchased ones. You can put quite a bit of finely chopped spinach into a pot of soup and it seemingly disappears. If you like smoothies, a handful in your daily smoothie can be tasty. But my favorite method for dealing with a glut of spinach is to whirl it up in my blender with just enough water to make an almost smooth liquid. I freeze the result in pint-sized containers and add the rich liquid to soup recipes all year round. It adds a flavor depth to almost any soup and packs a nutritional punch.
Zucchini takes up a lot of room in the garden and it produces so much! Is it worth it? Does it actually have much nutritional value?
For a vegetable with so few calories, zucchini does pack a wallop of nutrition. For only 21 calories per cup of raw zucchini, you also get 9 percent of your daily folate needs, 14 percent vitamin B6, 35 percent vitamin C, 11 percent manganese and 9 percent potassium. Almost all other vitamins and minerals are also included but in smaller amounts.
Given how many fruits one plant produces, the plant probably deserves space in most gardens. Dealing with the overwhelming harvest can be a challenge. Chopped and sauteed, zucchini is scrumptious with a touch of butter and a dash of grated Parmesan cheese. Using a vegetable peeler or a spiralizer, you can make zucchini noodles for use as a pasta replacement. My favorite zucchini dish uses chunks of zuke as a replacement for macaroni in a classic meat, tomato, onion and garlicky casserole dish. For this dish I prefer to use the larger “baseball-bat” squash as their meat is firmer.
