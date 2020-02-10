Master Gardeners and UW-Extension Offices from Dunn, Wood, Grant, Kenosha and Racine counties will host spring garden seminars in March.
The Dunn County Master Gardener Association and UW-Extension Dunn County will host their annual “Spring Begins!” seminar on March 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dunn County Community Service Building in Menomonie.
UW-Extension Kenosha and Racine counties will host a “Spring into Gardening” seminar March 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Union Grove High School in Union Grove.
Wood County Master Gardeners will host their spring garden seminar on March 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at UW-Stevens Point’s Marshfield Campus.
The Grant County Master Gardener Association will be hosting their annual spring conference “Ready, Set, Grow!” on March 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Vesperman Farms in Lancaster.
In Dunn County, UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Diana Alfuth will discuss native plants in the landscape and small space gardening.
Attendees will learn about what makes a plan “native” and how to enhance the landscape with plants native to west central Wisconsin. They will also learn about “lasagna” gardening, straw bale gardens, pallet gardens and container gardens.
Vendors will be on site, and door prizes will be given away.
At the Kenosha and Racine counties session, the day will begin with a keynote presentation, “Genetic Diversity and Plant Preservation,” by speaker Neil Diboll, followed by 15 sessions related to plants, gardens and landscapes, with attendees selecting three of three choice.
In Wood County, Jamie Putton, senior outreach specialist at the Northeast Wisconsin Nutrition and Pest Management Program will talk about “Soil Health — It’s More Than ‘Just Dirt,’” where he will explain the importance of soil organisms, ways to improve our soil habitats and how healthy soils can promote plant, human and environmental health.
Four mini sessions — pruning basics, planting natives, composting and incorporating food into the landscape — will also be offered. Attendees can choose two sessions.
An optional pruning demonstration will be offered outdoors at noon. Attendees are advised to dress for the weather.
In Grant County, Kristen Conley, operator of Blue Barrel Produce, will talk about organic gardening and what makes it different from other gardening.
Jason Funkhouser, owner and designer of Division Cut Flower Farm, will discuss how to grow flowers from seed to harvest for floral arrangements.
Brian Hudelson, the director of UW-Madison Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic and a frequent guest speaker on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Garden Talk,” will talk about how to recognize and control common plant diseases found in vegetable and ornamental gardens.
Doug Cheever, a Dubuque County Master Gardener, will discuss ground covers for southwest Wisconsin.
Registration fees are as follows: Dunn County seminar is $8 until Feb. 28 and $10 after that or at the door; Kenosha and Racine counties seminar is $45; Wood County seminar is $18; Grant County seminar is $20 until March 13 and $25 after.
For more information or to register for the Dunn County session, call the Extension office at 715-232-1636 or visit dunn.extension.wisc.edu.
For the Kenosha and Racine counties seminar, register online at bit.ly/2sUIgPa or call UW-Extension Kenosha County at 262-857-1945 or UW-Extension Racine County at 262-767-2929. Registration is open through Feb. 24.
For the Wood County session, call 715-346-3838 or visit www.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/Spring-Garden-Seminar.aspx by March 7 to register.
For more information on the Grant County session, visit grantcountymastergardeners.weebly.com. To register, call the Grant County Extension Office at 608-723-2125 or email jenny.dixon@wisc.edu.