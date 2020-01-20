The Chippewa Valley Master Gardener Association and UW-Extension Chippewa County are hosting the annual Think Spring Garden Seminar on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Avalon Hotel & Conference Center located at 1009 W. Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls.
Speakers and session breakouts include “Confessions of a Hydrangea Hoarder”, “Pruning Primer” and “Introduction to Horticultural Therapy” with Mike Maddox, UW-Madison Outreach Program Manager; “Rain Gardens, Native Buffer Plantings and More…” with Barb Barrickman from the Lake Wissota Lake Association; “Growing Giant Pumpkins” with Joe Ailts, St. Croix Grower’s Association; “High Tunnel System” with Tammy Lindsay, USDA District Conservationist; “In the Garden with Kids” with Margaret Murphy, UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist; “Growing and Using Culinary Herbs” with Erin LaFaive, owner of Full Circle Herbals; and local Master Gardener Volunteers presenting on “Start Your Own Seedlings Seed Starting Basics”, “Planning and Planting Small Native Plant Gardens”, and “Edible Perennials”.
Additional workshops include a “Ask a Master Gardener” panel with Chippewa Valley Master Gardener Volunteers; “Houseplant Propagation” with Shaun Christensen of Christensen’s Florist and “Learn How to Grow Microgreens” with Dr. Dan Czelatdko, owner of Farm Doc Microgreens. Workshops do require an extra fee. See brochure for additional details.
Vendors will also be on-site with specials and gardening related products for sale. Door prizes will also be available from each vendor.
Register by Feb. 5 for the early-bird rate of $25 or after Feb. 5, for $30. Registration fee includes lunch and refreshments.
For more information, contact the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7950, or visit their website at https://chippewa.extension.wisc.edu/think-spring-garden-seminar/.