It seems that spring has finally sprung and it’s time to gather ideas for your garden at the UW Family Gardening Day on Saturday, May 4, on the UW–Madison campus.
The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Activities will be hosted at Allen Centennial Garden, Steenbock Memorial Library and D.C. Smith Instructional Greenhouse, along with two new venues: the Wisconsin Energy Institute and the Botany Garden.
Each location will host a variety of displays and demonstrations. Visitors to the Botany Garden can look at seeds under a microscope, plant native flower seeds, explore plant scents and learn about invasive fungi. The Wisconsin Energy Institute will display information about biofuels and pollinators, and the UW Arboretum will be there with Journey North and monarch activities. At D.C. Smith Greenhouse, visitors can look at insects under a microscope and construct DNA necklaces, and at Allen Centennial Garden, they can pound flowers, see a display of carnivorous plants and learn about insects with the UW Insect Ambassadors.
While supplies last, Allen Centennial Garden will be distributing sets of tomato, oregano, basil and pepper plants; the Energy Institute will be giving away poplar trees; and Master Gardeners at Steenbock Library will hand out pollinator-friendly Mexican sunflowers for visitors to take and plant in their home gardens. Master Gardeners will also be on hand at Steenbock Library to answer questions and distribute information about gardening resources.
For more information, visit the UW Family Gardening Day Facebook page and website, or contact Johanna Oosterwyk at jmooster@wisc.edu or 608-262-3844.