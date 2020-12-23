Grant County Master Gardeners is offering its first virtual, triple-speaker series in the coming months.
Sessions are free and open to all. Registration is required. Door prize drawings at each event.
Jan. 21 will feature Molly Wood speaking on "Fatal Flora." Author and artist Wood will share stories about the use, history and folklore of poisonous plants. Wood will also share her art form, which captures these toxic plants with alluring photographs. Wood’s research into fatal flora led her to an artist residency in Northumberland, England, at the Alnwick Castle Poison Garden. Molly is based in Des Moines, Iowa. See mollywoodphoto.com.
Feb. 25 will feature Linda Conroy on "Planning the Apothecary Garden." For centuries, humans have relied on apothecary gardens to produce remedies and treatments. Conroy will share tips for choosing and sourcing plants & design ideas for ease, function, and beauty to create your own apothecary garden. Conroy is a 20+ year veteran herbalist and business owner. Moonwise Herbs, located in Stoughton, Wisconsin, offers products, classes, consultations and more. See moonwiseherbs.com
March 25 will feature Christopher and Emily Appelman on "Web of Life." Feeding their community with healthy, safe food in an environmentally sustainable way is the mission of Stone Hollow Gardens & Shoomery. Bioremediation and mycoremediation builds nutrient rich soil and grows nutrient dense foods. This symbiotic joining of fungi, soil and plant is the “Web of Life.” The Appelman family homestead is located in the Midwest Driftless Region next to the Little Maquoketa River. See stonehollowgardens.com
Register by calling the Grant County Extension office 608-723-2125 or email lori.vesperman@wisc.edu.
Zoom link will be sent, via email, to registered participants. Live sessions are from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
For information about Grant County Master Gardener Association, visit grantcountymastergardenervolunteers@weebly.com