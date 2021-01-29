The Western Wisconsin District of Master Gardener Volunteers will be hosting a virtual spring garden seminar that includes four presentations occurring on four Saturdays in February and March.
All gardeners, new and experienced, are invited to register and participate. Master Gardener Associations from Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and St. Croix counties are collaborating to host the seminar.
On Feb. 20, Sonya Burke, Hennepin County Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension Services, will present “Soil Preparation for Planting Vegetables.”
On Feb. 27, Melina Myers, nationally recognized gardening expert, TV/radio host, author and columnist, will present “Creating a Private Space.”
On March 6, Laura G. Jull, a member of the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Horticulture and the Wisconsin State Extension Specialist of Woody Ornamental Horticulture, will present “Planting Trees and Shrubs.”
On March 13, Kelly Povo, a professional photographer, and Phyllis Root, who has written over fifty books for children, will present “Searching for Wildflowers in Wisconsin and Minnesota.”
Registration for the Growing Together Seminar is due by Feb. 17 to receive the link to the first presentation by Burke. Registration after Feb. 17 is due Wednesday before each week’s presentation to receive the YouTube Live link for that week.
It is necessary to register only once to view all four presentations. Paid registrants will have exclusive access to recorded presentations for a limited time after the seminar concludes. Door prizes will also be awarded at the beginning of each session.
One registration fee of $10 includes all four presentations. Registration is at www.eauclaireareamastergardener.org.
Questions can be directed to Andy Heren at UW–Extension at 715-839-4712 or andy.heren@co.eau-claire.wi.us. Participants will receive a link to YouTube Live the week prior to each presentation.