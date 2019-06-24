I well remember thinking, “Look at that lovely flower — isn’t it beautiful? I think I’ll let it grow and see how it develops.” The only problem with that plan was that the flower was bindweed, which is a horrifically invasive and hard-to-kill weed. Admittedly it has lovely flowers, but it will become the bane of your garden if allowed to set seed. Allowing plants like bindweed to remain in our beds is just one example of the things we gardeners do that can cause us considerable aggravation.
Like the bindweed, allowing unchecked growth of any plant can be a problem. Each year I am thrilled to see volunteer plants of cleome, sunflower, verbena, larkspur and kale. Left on their own, these tiny volunteers quickly grow to their mature size and take over a large section of the garden, taking up space that might be needed for other plants. I have a lot of trouble culling these volunteers but if I want variety in my patch, culling is a must. Plants that self-sow readily will be sending forth even more seeds as they mature this year, creating even more of a problem next year.
The subject of rampaging weeds and volunteer plants leads us to the issue of overcrowding. Plants need a certain amount of nutrition and water for peak performance and production. Air circulation and sun exposure are also critical. Weeds, volunteer plants and crowding of plants can cause all sorts of problems. A lack of air circulation can lead to fungal diseases, and too many plants can deplete the available water and soil nutrients. Check the plant description and consider the space requirements as the minimum necessary unless you are deliberately practicing square-foot gardening or raised-bed gardening. Those methods allow for closer planting, so read up on them before trying them. You may well get a better yield from four tomato plants in a 5-by-5-foot area than you would if you planted six or eight plants in this space.
Let’s not venture far from the subject of weeding. I have frequently stood at the garden side with friends who complain about their weeds. Indeed, looking at their garden bed, I see giant stalks of nasty weeds, all going to seed. In the time we spend standing there, talking about the weeds, we could make great inroads cleaning them up, either cutting off the seed heads or even digging them out of the ground. Most of us have these patches of weed horror. The next time you are tempted to bemoan an overrun weed patch, spend 10 minutes eliminating the weeds. It doesn’t have to be perfect; just get started.
Although weather forecasting has made much progress in recent years, it can be a mistake to trust the forecast unconditionally. Many folks like to set out their seedlings before an anticipated rain so they don’t have to water them immediately. It doesn’t rain and the seedlings get off to a bad start. More commonly, we hear a forecast of rain and although we know the garden is getting rather dry, we trust the forecast and wait for rain. And wait. And wait. Try to set up a regular watering schedule, breaking that routine only after the rain has fallen and not in anticipation of rain to come. Plants get highly stressed when starved for water so don’t let that happen to you.
If you consistently find that you can’t keep up with the garden, consider downsizing it a bit or look for alternative growing methods such as raised beds, deep mulch or an automatic watering system. Don’t let the garden become a burden. Keep it fun and enjoyable.