Wood County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a fall garden seminar on Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at UWSP Marshfield Campus, Room 141, 2000 W. 5th Street, Marshfield.
Ben Futa, executive director of Allen Centennial Garden at UW-Madison will present “Brown is a Color Too,” inspirational plant combinations and maintenance methods for enhancing the garden in November and beyond. Three mini lectures from master gardener volunteers Debby Brown and Denise Larson and Horticultural Coordinator Janell Wehr on square foot gardening, straw bale gardening and fall lawn care will also be offered to help attendees prepare for spring.
Check-in, networking and complementary refreshments begin at 8 a.m., Ben Futa will speak at 8:30 a.m., a break will occur at 10:15 a.m. and mini lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. Register in advance at 715-346-3838. Fee is $18.