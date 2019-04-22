NEENAH — The Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass, home to the world’s largest collection of glass paperweights, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.
The accredited art museum draws about 20,000 visitors annually and focuses solely on glass, featuring a collection encompassing five main categories: paperweights, Germanic glass, contemporary glass, art glass and other objects.
Paperweights
The museum holds the largest, most representative collection of glass paperweights. Its collection began with 652 paperweights — mostly antique — bequeathed by Evangeline Bergstrom in 1958, one year before the museum officially opened.
The museum occupies the home once owned by Evangeline and her late husband, John Nelson Bergstrom, on the northwest shore of Lake Winnebago.
Today, the paperweight collection encompasses nearly 5,000 objects, many of which are available for viewing.
The museum offers an encyclopedic overview of this art form that originated about 1845. Paperweights in the 19th century were created by some of the finest glasshouses in Italy, France, Germany, England and, later, the United States.
Perthshire paperweights from the collection of Les and Angie Smith went on display in fall 2018 and will remain spotlighted through Sept. 20, 2020. The collection has more than 900 paperweights from the Scottish maker known for their superb quality.
Germanic glass
The Mahler Collection of Germanic Glass spans three centuries of glassmaking in northern and central Europe, with the earliest example dated 1573. The collection, featuring items through the late 1800s, was donated to the museum by founding members Ernst and Carol Mahler.
The collection traces changes in decoration, style and social customs ranging from early enameled, ceremonial vessels to exquisite engraving, and detailed transparent enamel painting to the height of 19th century achievements in colored glass.
Art glass
The museum’s Victorian art glass collection began with basket forms acquired by Evangeline Bergstrom that demonstrated new formulas and patterns, as well as rediscovery of ancient ones.
The 19th and early 20th centuries were experimental, prolific and highly competitive times in glassmaking. New home goods were created to suit the rapidly changing interests of the rising Victorian middle class and their penchant for decoration that demanded much color and pattern, or brilliantly cut crystal.
Contemporary glass
The Studio Glass Movement began in the United States in 1962 and created a new, artistic path for glass. Works by Harvey Littleton and Dominick Labino, pioneers in this art form, are represented in the collection, along with contemporary creations by numerous other artists around the world.
Other objects
Evangeline Bergstrom collection is an array of objects, including Roman shards with millefiori patterns, ancient beads and other interesting things. The museum’s collection also includes 300 glass buttons by renowned makers like Charles Kaziun, John Gooderham and Loren Stump, as well as glass tools and equipment, and small, blown objects of Roman origin.
On April 5, 1959, the John Nelson Bergstrom Art Center opened to the public. Today, the renamed Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is operated and the glass collections are cared for by a private foundation, Bergstrom-Mahler Museum, Inc. Museum expansions took place in 1965, 1986 and 1997.
The Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass, 165 N. Park Ave., Neenah, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. (closed Mondays). Gift shop hours are the same.
General admission is free, with donations appreciated. Classes and tours also are available.
For more information, visit www.bmmglass.com or call 920-751-4658.