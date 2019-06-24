Committee leaders of the 2018 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, held last year in Wood County, have announced their first round of grant distributions.
The group has awarded $217,000 to nonprofit, public and community organizations in Wood and surrounding counties that have ideas to increase agricultural-related educational opportunities or enhance rural communities and agriculture awareness.
The grants are being funded by proceeds from the Farm Technology Days show, which was hosted by D&B Sternweis Farms and Weber’s Farm Store/Heiman Holsteins near Marshfield in July 2018.
“To date, over $113,000 has been donated to 32 local charities and organizations that volunteered during the show,” said Executive Committee Chairman Dennis Bangart. “The Committee is excited to start giving back even more of the profits to the community. These funds will be distributed in many ways for agricultural programming, youth development, and grants for legacy community projects.”
The funds were awarded based on grant applications and designated by the Wood County FTD Executive Committee. The remaining proceeds will be distributed in the coming months to be used for additional partnerships in central Wisconsin communities to complete further projects and programming.