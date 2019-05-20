School Name and Chapter Name: Green Bay Preble FFA Chapter, Green Bay Preble High School.
Adviser: Betty Krcma, Green Bay Preble FFA adviser, and Gail Holdt, Edison Middle School FFA adviser.
Courses offered: Floriculture Greenhouse Management, Wildlife Conservation and Natural Resources Management, Small Animal Veterinary Science, Large Animal Veterinary Science, Biotechnology, Advanced Plant Science and Design for science credit, and Advanced Veterinary and Animal Science for science credit. Starting in the 2019-20 school year, three courses also will be offered for dual credit in the Wisconsin Technical College system.
Chapter officers: Daniel Estrada, president; Thijs Laux, vice president; Chloe Foust, secretary; Bryn Johnson, treasurer; and Gerardo Garcia, sentinel.
How many members do you have in your chapter and what year was it established? The chapter was established in 1957 and has 25 active members.
What are some chapter highlights (activities, membership, awards)? The chapter does a great deal of community service in Green Bay. Each year, they volunteer for the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Walk for work in wildlife rehabilitation. The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is an important partner for the chapter within the community. They help with several other events at the sanctuary during the year. This includes Frosty Family Fun Night and the sanctuary’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. Several students are regular animal care volunteers at the sanctuary. This provides students with additional veterinary science career skills.
What are some recent accomplishments? In November 2018, the chapter was honored by the City of Green Bay at a luncheon at Riverside Ballroom with the Mayor’s Beautification Award in Conservation.
How many FFA members are there compared to the size of your school? The school has more than 2,000 students. FFA may make up a small part of the student body at Preble, but the chapter’s 25 FFA members are involved in all activities in the Program of Work.
What are your chapter plans or goals for the year? The chapter plans to continue to be supportive of the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. They also plan to work with all students in an agriscience class to develop stronger Supervised Agriscience Experience skills. “SAE for all” is an important initiative on the local, state and national levels in FFA.
What activities have you done within your school to promote FFA, agriculture and leadership? Each fall and spring, the chapter hosts a school-wide cookout for the entire school during the lunch hours. They grill close to 1,000 hamburgers and brats for students and staff. The school greenhouse also provides flowers for many school events. In December, they do the floral staging for seven different band, choir and orchestra concerts between Preble and Edison Middle School. Greenhouse-grown poinsettias provide a festive atmosphere for the concerts. The chapter also does flowers for the Preble Hall of Fame. This is an annual event where selected Preble High School alumni and coaches are honored for their accomplishments as athletes and role models within the community.
How does your FFA chapter impact the community? When the chapter was chartered in 1957, most members had a farm background. In 2019, many are now two or three generations removed from the farm. The work they do in their urban FFA chapter and the experiences they provide through their agriscience education curriculum provides students with opportunities to question, understand and become advocates for the diverse agricultural industry. Wisconsin agriculture needs the urban population to understand how food and fiber are produced and the challenges and opportunities in the agriculture industry. Through their curriculum and FFA activities, students become educated agricultural consumers. Some students also continue the career path in agriculture and become veterinarians and veterinary technicians, managers of plant and landscape companies, educators and elected public officials. Most importantly, urban families need to understand agriculture is everyone’s business.
Where do you see the chapter in 10 years? The school greenhouse will be an important lab for students to grow vegetables and flowers for families in the Preble community. With improved technology, students also will grow vegetables year-round using hydroponics and aquaponics. Students will see the value of locally grown food. They will continue to look for ways for urban students to consider the agricultural career pathways for their future.
Tell us something that’s unique about your FFA chapter: For the past 20 years, they have partnered with the Green Bay Gamblers hockey team when they host the Green Bay Gamblers Teddy Bear Toss. Each year, they collect, sort and count more than 7,000 teddy bears. The Green Bay Gamblers take the teddy bears they sort to the children at area hospitals in northeast Wisconsin. This event occurs during National FFA Week to a sold-out crowd at the Resch Center. It is a great way to promote FFA in Green Bay. Students love going on the ice to pick up the teddy bears when the Gamblers score their first goal.