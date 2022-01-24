For the growing number of American pasture farmers, raising happy hogs isn’t just good animal stewardship, it’s about creating a better product for pork-eaters across the globe.
That was a key topic during a webinar hosted by the Food Animals Concern Trust, or FACT, a nonprofit that specializes in promoting farm practices for healthy and humane treatment of livestock. Headlining the event was Mike Lewis, a hog farmer from eastern Kentucky and sustainable agricultural specialist with the National Center for Appropriate Technology.
“From my family’s perspective, pigs raised on pasture — it’s better for them, it’s better for the planet and in turn that’s better for our community,” Lewis said. “I think this is important, that pigs get to be pigs.”
Of course, many farmers prefer open air pastures over concrete warehouses because they consider it inhumane to trap an animal in a small confined space their entire lives, but pasture-raising hogs have a litany of additional benefits.
While running a farrow to finish — or, birth to slaughter — operation may be labor-intensive and complicated, Lewis noted pasture animals are more active, enjoy diversified diets and often stave off parasites and disease better than their confined brethren. This results in a more robust hog, with better muscle development and marbling, so as to provide a better tasting and nutritious food product.
However, Lewis said, there’s plenty of reasons why more than 90% of hog farm operations prefer the large-scale, concrete enclosures that place pigs in tiny confined pens and never allows them to see the light of day. For one, it’s convenient to house an animal in a way that protects the farmer’s investment. Piglet mortality is less of an issue, just as territorial conflicts between individual animals are mitigated, while disease outbreaks, parasites, property damage and other problems can be isolated and controlled.
But, if a hog farmer is willing to put in the time and has the know-how, they can reduce the drawbacks of having pasture-raised pigs and enjoy the benefits. At his farm at the foot of the Appalachians, Lewis said he runs a fine-tuned operation that rotates the pig herd once every three to four days, utilizing an electric fenced areas with two paddocks — one 1.5 acres, the other 3 acres — and a concentration of animals ranging between 15 to 30 pigs per acre. This last figure depends on factors like animal size, foraging opportunities, the number of birthing sows and so on.
Lewis noted that, while feeding hogs on a pasture can be more complicated, especially during winter, the benefits can also be eye-opening. Pasture-fed animals have to contend with inclement weather but, if they’re able to sustain themselves on resources like walnuts, it can reduce feed costs by as much as 30% or 35%.
This also means that pasture-fed animals need to be rotated. If they’re left to their devices for too long they can pose a threat to the root systems and soil health of the area.
One key factor that must be considered at all times? Water. As his farm is isolated from natural water reserves, Lewis utilizes a 650 gallon holding tank for this purpose.
“It’s also important to make sure you have access to a lot of fresh water,” said Lewis, who noted that providing a steady supply of water to his pigs always presented a key challenge for his operation on a daily basis. “As a producer, everything we do on our farm is about increasing the efficiency of our daily activities without compromising the happiness and health of our animals.”
And if it isn’t access to water that’s an issue, it’s the opposite: keeping them dry or, more specifically, keeping the hogs warm.
This is important for happy adults, but it’s of vital importance to piglets. A hog farm often incurs its worst losses during farrowing, in the initial five-day period after a piglet is born. Newborn piglets are prone to hypothermia, infections, being crushed by their mothers, predation, or any number of mishaps, so hog farmers have to be vigilant and lean on assets like dry hay and space heaters to even the odds.
Depending on the site, Lewis said he favors either E-huts or A-frames as farrowing spots, with a strong emphasis on providing enough space for each birthing sow. This decreases the risk of squeezing vulnerable youngsters, while also lessening territorial disputes between adults.
“One of the most dreaded questions that I get about our pigs is ‘What breed do you raise?’ And my answer is always ‘I don’t know.’ I can’t be 100% certain at this point in time, and that’s primarily because we don’t raise the breed specific rate of pigs, but instead we’re breeding for characteristics. We’re breeding for temperament.”
Lewis noted many popular breeds work well, depending on the operation, but that he favors heritage breeds. These older lineages may not develop as quickly, prolifically, or predictably as modern strains, but they’re heartier and often respond better to natural adversity. In terms of breeding new pigs, Lewis said he doesn’t look for better yields so much as good personalities.
That’s key. A well-behaved animal is more likely to do well in a group, is more likely to respect boundaries — whether they’re physical barriers or people’s personal spaces — and is more manageable. When a farmer is committed to guiding every step of a pig’s life from insemination to the slaughter house, it’s important to have a fruitful, healthy relationship on both sides. That’s not only good stewardship, it’s more profitable.
At numerous points, Lewis noted it’s as simple as spending time with the animals and picking up on behavioral cues that point to a hog’s well being. If hogs are happy or unhappy, he said, they’ll tell you in their own way and having contented pigs is a building block for farming success.
Modern farm pigs are domesticated descendants of the European wild boar, a genetic heritage that goes back at least 9,000 years and features an intriguing evolution — namely, Lewis said, while farm pigs typically have smaller heads, less fur, and a higher fat percentage, they still retain the same intelligence, inquisitive nature and intrepid personalities of their boar ancestors.
So, while they’ve been transformed physically, pigs are still boars at heart, which may explain why they’ve proven so notoriously difficult to contain over the centuries.
