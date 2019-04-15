Chris Kroeze of Barron, runner-up on the most recently completed season of “The Voice,” has been announced as the entertainment for the Wisconsin State FFA Convention this June in Madison.
Kroeze will perform at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. With sponsorship from Culver’s, this will be the first time ever that there will be a concert for members at the convention. Kroeze also will attend the Convention Expo on Wednesday to meet and greet members.
Tickets are $20 and will be available only to registered attendees of the state FFA convention; they also will be available at the door unless they’re sold out before the convention.
For more information, visit www.wisconsinffa.org.