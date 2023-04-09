Jeffs property

A gate with a camera and power box sits about 750 feet off of the road, barring the way to property purchased by Seth Jeffs, a significant figure in the FLDS. The purchase and what neighbors describe as significant construction have raised eyebrows in Dunn County.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

MENOMONIE — A high-ranking member of a polygamous sect with multiple federal convictions has purchased more than 80 acres in Dunn County. The move appears to parallel prior efforts to establish a similar compound in Minnesota.

Seth Jeffs purchased four parcels totaling 80.5 acres near the Town of Lucas in June 2020. Dunn County records show the sales took place slightly more than a year after construction of a 5,760-square-foot building at a similar site in Minnesota was halted due to wetlands concerns.