Mildred Larson and I prepare to strike out on our first and last stroll on a Sunday in late February.
“You ready?” she asks, reaching for her walking stick.
“I think so,” I say.
Boots laced and hats snug, we cut through the university quad, crossing the walking bridge en route to a coffee shop on Water Street. I know the way by heart, but Mildred knows it better. She’s been walking some version of this route since she and her husband Brian arrived in Eau Claire in 1962. Though in mid-March — after 61 years in the Chippewa Valley — the Larsons are leaving Eau Claire to move to New Hampshire to be closer to family.
A native of New Hampshire, she and Brian met in Boston in 1960. After their marriage the following year, Brian — born and raised in Eau Claire — received a call encouraging him to return home to work at his father’s architectural firm. After years of city life, Mildred was reticent about moving to a town of 37,000 in a state she’d never been to. But she agreed to give it a try.
“Eau Claire was ... provincial,” Mildred explains as we cross the bridge. “People thought I was a little strange because I had long hair and wore black tights. They thought I was a hippie.”
She wasn’t; nor was she the hotdish-making happy homemaker that the social mores of the era preferred. Shortly after arriving in Eau Claire, she joined the League of Women Voters. When the organization’s photograph was printed in the Eau Claire Leader, the caption identified her as “Mrs. Brian Larson.”
It was time, Mildred determined, to make a name herself.
Many of us know Mildred Larson, but few know the extent to which the civic-minded 87-year-old has transformed the town with her service in social justice and the arts.
“Everything’s a partnership,” she repeats throughout our walk, batting away my compliments like black flies. “Please, don’t give me too much credit.”
Obeying her wishes, I’ll say simply that Mildred has been a vital partner in an array of community initiatives — from the formation of the Indianhead Federated Library System (which brought together 10 counties' worth of west-central Wisconsin libraries), to ArtsWest (our region’s annual juried art show), to the Chippewa Valley Book Festival (a top-tier literary festival now in its 24th year). She also served on the local board of the American Civil Liberties Union, which Brian helped found, and as president of its state board. And taught French at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. And served as a librarian at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, where for 27 years her robust programming ensured that the library was more than a repository for books.
Throughout this time, Brian Larson also made his mark, serving as an architect for several recognizable buildings throughout the region — the Haas Fine Arts Center, Manz Elementary, Flynn Elementary, DeLong and South middle schools, and an addition to the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
For the past half-century, Mildred’s behind-the-scenes efforts to bring cultural events to Eau Claire have ensured that no one will ever call our city “provincial” again. The Pablo Center at the Confluence serves as proof. That a city of our size can support an arts center of that caliber is a testament to a community committed to the arts. Which was not always the case.
Mildred recounts a story in which, in the early years of her time here, a local music association had the opportunity to bring Leontyne Price to Eau Claire — the internationally known African American soprano. Price, who regularly appeared in the world’s greatest opera houses, had agreed to visit Eau Claire for a mere additional $300 over their budget.
The music association discussed it and ultimately decided to pass.
“$300!” Mildred repeats, shaking her head. “They could’ve just passed around a hat!”
These days, we are hardly so penny-wise and pound-foolish. Our city regularly hosts world-class performers, musicians, artists and writers, transforming a town into an epicenter of the regional arts scene.
Despite our city’s successes, we still have room to grow.
“We are still not very diverse,” Mildred says, though she credits Hmong residents for doing much to enrich our city. She also commends our citizens’ support for the LGBTQ+ community — a dramatic shift from 1960s Eau Claire, when same-sex relationships weren’t even discussed.
No doubt about it, our city’s commitment to creating an inclusive community has dramatically improved since Mildred’s arrival in 1962. Today, she explains, the city is more collaborative, cooperative and committed to social justice.
As she prepares to bid farewell to her longtime home, she laments leaving a landscape she’s come to love — from the rivers and the lakes, to the “the rolling hills and patterned fields” in the space between Eau Claire and New Auburn. But mostly she is very sad about leaving this wonderful community and the wonderful people who live here.
Judy Dekan, who co-chaired the Chippewa Valley Book Festival alongside Mildred for years, has long benefited from Mildred’s mentorship. “I refer to myself as the ‘Mini Mildred,’” Dekan joked, a tribute to the woman who taught her so much. “Few will gift such a legacy to their community.”
Poet and emeritus professor Bruce Taylor added, “I have lived in this town for 50 years or so, and no one person more than Mildred Larson has been more responsible for the growth and maintenance of its intellectual and artistic communities.”
On our walk home, I ask Mildred the secret to our city’s burgeoning success; how in six decades, we’ve transformed ourselves from a place that would decline to bring Leontyne Price to the city we are today.
“Is the secret just getting the right people in the room?” I ask.
“The secret,” Mildred says after some thought, “is getting people in the room who can get other people in the room.”
It’s about opening doors rather than closing them, creating opportunities rather than letting them flitter away. But in my view, it’s also about folks like the Larsons, whose commitment to a place is equal only to their commitment to the people who call that place home.
“See ya soon,” I tell Mildred upon reaching her front door — though it’s a promise I won’t be able to make good on much longer.
Yet even as the Larsons bid us farewell, they, indeed, leave their legacy behind.
One which, with a bit of collaboration, we can carry on together.