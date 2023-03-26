On a cool morning in March, I wander into Revival Records on Barstow Street desperate for a new needle. I’d worn my record player’s current needle to a nub, reducing the sound quality of my vinyl from a crystal-clear crackle to a muffled, muted mess. Even my beloved Huey Lewis and the News — whose many spins were primarily responsible for that needle’s demise — had become all but unlistenable.
No sooner do I enter the store than Billy Siegel, the store’s owner, takes one look at me and says, “I gotta show you something.” Reaching for his phone, he begins to scroll.
This is a rather mysterious turn of events. Over the past eight years, I’d become a semi-regular customer at Revival Records in Eau Claire, though, amid all my dollar-bin browsing, Billy had never seemed quite so compelled to show me anything beyond the records. Though, indeed, over the years we had fallen into a comfortable conversational shorthand — pushing beyond the “What have you been listening to?” question, to inquire about one another’s children, dogs, and lives.
As Billy scrolls, I’m reminded of my first foray into his store back in 2015. And how, given the vibrancy of Eau Claire’s music scene, I’d been woefully anxious even to enter upon such hallowed ground.
What if someone asked me what kind of music I liked? What if I told them Huey Lewis and the News?
For cover, I’d hauled along my then-3-year-old son Henry, figuring a cute, curly-headed kid might diffuse any record-selection faux pas. Of course, I now know there’s no “right” or “wrong” record; selecting the vinyl that’s best for you is less about Pitchfork reviews than finding the right song at the right moment. Since Billy opened the store in 2009, he’s served as a loyal guide for thousands along that path, providing a personalized experience for every customer, and introducing us to the soundtracks of our lives.
Billy’s own listening journey began in 2007, shortly after he acquired a used turntable and an LP collection, including Bob Marley’s “Legend” and Paul Simon’s “Greatest Hits.”
“Vinyl was a big awakening for me,” Billy explained. “It taught me to slow down and enjoy the small things in life.” Two years later, he opened Revival Records — a name inspired by what records had done for him.
“They revived me,” Billy says simply.
Not only for what they are (“a tangible piece of art you can cherish”) but for what they do (“teach us to cherish other things, too”).
Including friendships, family, and the community itself.
“I want Revival Records to be a cornerstone of our downtown community,” Billy says, “a thing that lasts longer than me. I want it to be here for generations. The idea is that the kids coming in here today will one day bring their own kids here.”
Through conversations and recommendations, he’s nurturing a community of record lovers. And sometimes, like this time, he’s gotten something else to share, too.
“Here they are,” Billy says, turning his phone screen my way.
Suddenly I’m staring at a series of four photos from 2015 featuring my very discriminating 3-year-old curly-headed boy enjoying the musical stylings of what appears to be a Pinocchio record. Giant headphones engulf his ears as his tiny body perches in an oversized leather chair. I’d given Billy permission to snap a few photos of Henry as he hilariously bobbed his head to Pinocchio as no one had ever bobbed their head to Pinocchio before. All these years later, thanks to Billy, the photos come circling back.
“But how ...” I whisper.
“I was freeing up my phone’s storage,” Billy explains. “And when I came across these, I just knew I needed to save them for you.”
I’m stunned.
“I remember taking those pictures of Henry,” Billy continues, “knowing that someday he might eventually be a longtime customer. I look forward to those days when he’s able to come in and shop, and I can share some more experiences with him, too.”
Betting on a 3-year-old to eventually join one’s customer base seems like a long time to wait for a sale. But for Billy, profit margins are only one way to measure success.
“My customers make the world go round for me here at work,” Billy says. “And not only for monetary reasons.” His hope is to pass on the lessons that vinyl taught him: to slow down, stay present, and appreciate the moment before it’s gone.
For me, nothing better highlights these lessons than Billy’s long-ago photos of my son. I’m not only touched that they exist, but that Billy would hold onto them so that one day we might appreciate this moment as much as the one caught on film.
Lost in the throes of nostalgia, I bite my trembling lip, well aware that if Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” comes on, I’ll turn into a puddle within seconds.
“Here, let me text them to you,” Billy says, and he does.
I thank Billy, bid him farewell and then make the slow walk back to the car.
With the engine off, I sit in the driver’s seat and peer once more at the photos — each of which returns me to what feels like a simpler moment in our lives. An era of Spider-Man shoes and Mickey Mouse shirts, and a curly-haired kid bobbing to the beat of time.