Each day during the 170th Walworth County Fair, visitors to the fairground will have the opportunity to stop by the Walworth County Fair Log Cabin for demonstrations and other educational sessions, hosted by the Walworth County Association for Home and Community Education.
Daily demonstrations will take place at the log cabin Wednesday, Aug. 28 from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Amanda Kostman, UW-Extension human development and relationships educator in Walworth County, will be on hand Aug. 28 to help families and individuals get started on a healthy financial path with interactive opportunities for people of all ages to gain knowledge, tools and resources for financial freedom and to build wealth.
On Aug. 29, Gerry Lesch of Clinton will be sharing tips on wood carving. Lesch will also have a variety of wood carved projects on display, with visitors given the chance to ask questions, watch short demonstrations and listen to what procedures and techniques the carver used to create those carvings. Information about wood carving clubs and shows in the area will also be available at the Log Cabin this day.
Fairgoers can stop and smell the roses on Aug. 30 as Doug Amon of Delavan shares insights on caring for roses. He’s been nurturing his rose garden, which includes over 425 rose bushes, for many, many years and has drawn the attention of thousands of intrigued visitors to his home each year as they bloom.
On Aug. 31, Laura H.H. Zaraza, an independent Stampin’ Up demonstrator, will showcase the art of rubber stamping and paper crafting. Zaraza has shared her stamping, card making and scrapbooking skills with the Walworth County area for over 22 years, and encourages those who stop by to check out her creative blog, www.lauraZstamps.com, for more ideas. Along with demonstrations, she will also be leading ‘Make and Take’ projects, including notecards, tags and bookmarks, which visitors can take home with them.
On Sept. 1, Kari Newell of Kari’s Sew Unique, Whitewater, will share her passion for bag making. Her store offers a huge selection of great quilt fabrics and all the supplies needed for bag making, making it the headquarters for materials in southern Wisconsin. Learn about sliders, swivels, closures, bag feet, strap connectors and zippers as Newell demonstrates the unique art of bag making.
On the final day of the fair, Sept. 2, visitors can stop by the Log Cabin to learn how to “keep memories alive.” Patty and Marra Andreas of Elkhorn will be sharing how to keep photo albums, scrapbooks, create DVDs, picture collages, quilts and pillows as ways to keep memories such as graduations and weddings alive. They will also be telling their own personal story of how they created a special gift for a family after their neighbor passed away.
Walworth County HCE will also have their “Stitches of Love” sewing projects on display in the Log Cabin for the duration of the fair.