The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau will recognize 136 Minnesota farms as 2019 Century Farms this year. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.
Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign and a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
Information about all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2019 State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms also is available at fbmn.org.
The Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. For more information, visit mnstatefair.org.