School Name and Chapter Name: Oconto Falls FFA Chapter, Oconto Falls High School and Washington Middle School.
Adviser: Middle school, Mariah Markhardt; high school, Walter Taylor.
Courses offered: Middle school: Introduction to Agriculture and FFA Focused, Production Farming and Beginning Plant Science Focused, Exotic Animal and Livestock Focused, Natural Resources Focused, Companion Animal and Food Science Focused, Plant Science and Aquaculture Focused.
High school: Agriscience, Aquascience, Production Animal Care, Small Animal Care, Veterinary Science, Floriculture/Landscaping, Greenhouse Management, Wildlife/Forestry Management, Environmental Impact and Food Science 1 and 2.
Chapter officers: Middle school: Washington Middle School has a leadership team as opposed to an officer team. The team is made up of about 20 students from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. The team meets once every six days.
High school: Mackenzie Staidl, president; Brent Wold, Cassie Smet and Catt Moeller, vice presidents; Destiny Barron, treasurer; Jada Janiak, secretary; and Collin Schindel, sentinel.
How many members do you have in your chapter and what year was it established? Middle school: 60.
High school: – There are 112 members in the high school. The chapter started in 1929 and is celebrating its 90th year this year.
What are some chapter highlights (activities, membership, awards)? Middle school: Highlights include allowing sixth-grade students to become local FFA members, being the 2018 Wisconsin FFA Association Largest Membership Increase sectional winner, starting the local “I Believe” degree that sixth-grade students can receive at the FFA banquet and having a leadership team composed of middle-school students instead of having a traditional chapter officer team.
This system works best for the middle school portion of the chapter because it prevents students from feeling unimportant because they don’t have a specific title. It stops the “I am not important because I am not president” mindset, which is especially important for students at this age. Members need to understand that they are important because they have good ideas that can cause positive change, not because they have a specific title.
High school: Members enjoy attending leadership conferences and participating in leadership and career development events. This spring, the program and FFA members will plant pollinator species at various locations to improve the biodiversity of habitat for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds, made possible by a Sand County Foundation Habitat Restoration Grant award.
What are some recent accomplishments? Middle school: Accomplishments include having an FFA quiz bowl team compete at the district Leadership Development Events; bringing 11 students to the EDGE (Experiencing Discovery, Growth and Excellence) Conference in Green Bay; implementing Washington Middle School Agriculture Week to showcase agricultural careers and Wisconsin agricultural statistics and bring attention to the importance of positive mental health; having three groups of students prepare Agriscience Fair experiments with the opportunity to compete at the state FFA convention; and daily PASS (Preparing All Students for Success) lessons during FFA Week to educate all students of Washington Middle School about the opportunities in FFA, such as Career Development Events and LDE’s, and allowing students to reflecton their own personal leadership philosophies.
High school: Various students and CDE teams competed at the four regional contests. The food science team placed sixth at the state food science contest, with a student named second individual at UW-River Falls. A student also placed as second individual at the Milk Quality Evaluation contest at UW-Platteville. The chapter has five teams that will compete in the state event.
What are your chapter plans or goals for the year? Middle school: Goals include submitting at least one FFA Agriscience Fair project to compete at the Wisconsin State FFA Convention in Madison, providing at least two more local activities for sixth-grade FFA members to participate in and creating opportunities for FFA members at both the middle and high schools to collaborate and build relationships with each other.
High school: Goals include establishing an FFA brand and cohesive culture, designing an engaging Program of Activities and developing strategies to strengthen agriculture among the student body.
What activities have you done within your school to promote FFA, agriculture and leadership? Middle school: Activities to promote agriculture include the Washington Middle School FFA Week and having middle school classes that focus on the different pathways for agricultural education. At each FFA meeting, they focus on one commodity grown in Wisconsin and incorporate that item into the meeting, whether it’s baking mini apple pies or enjoying root beer floats. They have promoted FFA through daily PASS lessons during FFA Week that educated all Washington Middle School students about the opportunities in FFA, such as CDEs and LDEs. They have promoted leadership by bringing students to leadership conferences and having students plan leadership activities within the school.
High school: In collaboration with the FFA Alumni, they host a Homecoming Tailgate Party featuring booyah to kick off the year. FFA is expressed in every course, and SAE records are gathered from students. They hosted an FFA Week and are visible at various state and national events. As for leadership, the FFA is divided into grade levels to manage and plan chapter activities. Each executive FFA officer has a role in managing a class division.
How does your FFA chapter impact the community? Middle school: The FFA chapter and FFA Alumni partner to complete two Adopt-A-Highway clean-ups per year. FFA members facilitate stations at Breakfast on the Farm, where they work with younger kids to help plant crops in containers, make butter, interact with animals in a petting zoo and serve breakfast. Each year, the chapter sells concessions at the Oconto Falls annual Memorial Day Weekend Festival. Students and FFA Alumni members work together to provide a variety of food options to patrons of the festival. The middle school portion of the chapter hosts an annual Halloween dance for students of Washington Middle School. With each ticket, they give out a free hot dog to ensure that people are fed.
High school: Students are engaged in various Supervised Agricultural Experience placements at local agribusinesses. They also promote agriculture awareness at Breakfast on the Farm. Environmental stewardship is practiced through assisting the FFA Alumni with Adopt-A-Highway efforts. They sell concessions at the annual town picnic. Members sell and engage in conversation during the plant sale. They also assist with facility tours for aquaculture production.
Tell us something that’s unique about your FFA chapter: Middle school: The chapter has a full-time FFA adviser for the middle school. Many FFA chapters have one adviser focusing on both parts of a chapter, and in Oconto Falls, they have a full-time adviser for the middle school and a full-time adviser for the high school. The school district saw the need for both positions and took action to provide those opportunities for students.
High school: Community support of the FFA chapter and agriculture program is unique. From those in the FFA Alumni to the advisory council to community members interested in agricultural practices, the support and outreach is tremendous. Both the high school and middle school levels of FFA impact would not be possible without numerous individuals who dedicate countless hours of time and assist in activities and instruction. For more information, visit www.ocontofallsagzone.org.