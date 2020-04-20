With continued uncertainty around when business can return to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of farmers’ markets across Wisconsin are finding themselves with the painful decision to cancel, postpone or find a creative way to hold their anticipated summer markets.
Wisconsin is home to over 300 farmers’ markets, including the Dane County Farmers’ Market in Madison, the largest producers-only farmers’ market in the country. Held around the Capitol Square each Saturday mid-April through early November, the market regularly welcomes over 12,000 customers each week, serving as a key economic driver for 265 family farms and small food businesses.
The Dane County Farmers’ Market was set to open Saturday, April 11; however, because the state of Wisconsin has canceled all events on the Capitol Square indefinitely, organizers have decided to postpone the popular farmers’ market indefinitely as well, citing the restrictions in place to protect public safety and the well-being of the community. This is the first time the market has been canceled since 1972.
“We do not know when this (reopening) will be, as no one knows how long the outbreak will last,” said Sarah Elliott, market manager for the Dane County Farmers’ Market. “In the interim, we are navigating how to safely connect customers with our family farmers and how to best support our market members during this difficult time.”
In lieu of an outdoor market, a resource guide with vendor information was created and posted online at the Dane County Farmers’ Market website. That resource guide is updated two to three times a week, and includes contact information for vendors that are providing alternative purchasing options, such as home delivery, on-farm pick-up and e-commerce.
Vendors have a variety of items available, such as fresh greens, local meats, chicken eggs, bread and more. A special guide for buying local plants from farmers and nursery growers involved in the Dane County Farmers’ Market is also in the works.
Organizers of the Dane County Farmers’ Market are also piloting a Local Food Pick-Up Program where patrons pre-order from a select set of vendors, often paying for their items electronically, and then pick up those items during scheduled drive-up hours. Elliott has asked that patrons who pre-order goods put a sign in their vehicle window with their last name and the farm(s) they ordered from, with farmers setting orders inside a popped trunk or rolled down window upon arrival at the designated pick-up spot to lessen contact.
In addition, Dane County Farmers’ Market supporters have partnered with FairShare CSA Coalition to establish a crowd-funding campaign to assist small farms and food producers whose income has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Farms will be able to apply for funds, which will be used to pay loan and mortgage payments to ensure they can stay on their land and keep their businesses afloat, along with supporting employee wages, if applicable.
Dane County Farmers’ Market and FairShare CSA Coalition had an initial goal of raising $10,000, but after that goal was reached within only 11 days of posting the crowd-funding ask, they bumped their goal to $25,000. As of April 15, the fundraiser had garnered over $24,000, with nine grants distributed, which led organizers to announce another new goal of $50,000 to support over 100 individual farms that have faced significant financial hardship over the course of the pandemic.
“We invite you to share this fund with your community, for many hands make light work when lifting up all that our local farms do to provide us with sustenance and joy through eating,” said Carrie Sedlack, executive director of FairShare CSA Coalition.
The link for the Emergency Farmer Fund can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-farmer-fund.
In Eau Claire, organizers of the Downtown Farmers Market are still planning to open the market on Saturday, May 2, as planned, even though the winter market was canceled for April. Market manager Deidra Barrickman said they’ve been in touch with the city of Eau Claire and state and local health departments to ensure it’s alright to hold the market and are implementing UW-Extension recommended practices for farmers’ markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The producer-only market draws between 4,000 to 5,000 each week, especially during the popular summer months.
Those interested in attending the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market in Phoenix Park can expect things to look a little different as organizers focus on safe distancing. Vendors will be set up around the outside of the U-shaped pavilion with the inside of the pavilion open to increase spacing and avoid narrow walkways. Vendors will have items on a 6-foot table positioned in the middle of their 12-foot stall, with the possibility of another table so that customers can point to an item and the vendor can bag it properly, minimizing contact.
There will be no music for the foreseeable future to discourage the congregating of patrons. Bakeries and food trucks will also be changing their packaging to make to-go orders safer, and will be advising people not to congregate as they wait for their orders.
Hand washing stations will also be available for customers and vendors as an added safety measure, along with a restroom that will be open for use. There will also be lots of signage on safe practices and a kiosk on site with additional information and resources.
“It’s hard to have a plan for what it will look like all year, but we will implement what we believe will work best and keep everyone as safe as possible,” Barrickman said. “I think about it every day and until we see how it works, we’ll have to continue to tweak the plan.”
With about 60 vendors participating during the main summer season of the market, but as many as 75 participating all together (including the winter market), Barrickman does have concerns as more vendors look to join the farmers’ market and bring larger quantities of goods to be sold. Some vendors may opt not to return to the market amid the outbreak too, with the possibility of customers opting to skip the market as well.
“We will be putting more details on our Facebook page before the market opens to let our customers know what’s going on and what our plans are,” she said. “We have to do things as safe as possible because we care about our customers and our vendors and want them to be safe and healthy.”
The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market runs May through October, beginning Saturdays in May from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starting in June, Wednesday and Thursday markets will be open, with Wednesday hours of 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday hours of 12 to 5 p.m.
For more information on the market, visit https://www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or find them on Facebook.