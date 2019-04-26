Derek Orth, a Grant County Farm Bureau member, has been chosen to participate in the American Farm Bureau’s 10th class of the Partners in Agricultural Leadership honors program, along with nine other young leaders. Partners in Agricultural Leadership is designed to help agricultural leaders accelerate their leadership abilities and solidify their roles as advocates for agriculture.
Orth and his wife, Charisse, farm with his parents on their dairy, Orthridge Jerseys, in Grant County. The couple are proud parents to two young daughters, Zeeva and Jaylee. He is a former Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee chairman, Farm Bureau Leadership Institute graduate and AFBF Young Farmer & Rancher Committee member and currently serves on the Grant County Farm Bureau board of directors and as chairman of the WFBF Dairy Committee.
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected for this opportunity,” Orth said. “I am eager to make new connections while learning and refining skills to make me a stronger advocate for the industry I love — agriculture.”
Other members of PAL Class 10 are: Erika Archie, Texas; David Hafner, Florida; James Henderson, Colorado; Beth Hodge, New Hampshire; Jenny Holtermann, California; Sarah Ison, Ohio; Bryan Jones, Florida; Matthew McClanahan, Tennessee; and Kyle Wilson, Utah.
To be eligible for the PAL program, applicants must be between the ages of 30 and 45, with demonstrated leadership skills. Find out more about the PAL program at www.fb.org.