Dairy farmers and allied members of the dairy community are invited to cheer on the Green Bay Packers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 29 at the annual Packer Tailgate Party, which is being coordinated by the Dairy Business Association.
The event will be held at Anduzzi’s Sports Club, 1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay. There will be games, raffles, entertainment and all-you-can-eat food and beverages included with admission.
“As members of the dairy community, we are faced with many challenges, but we move forward. Because that’s what farmers do,” said Maria Woldt, director of member communications and events for DBA and the event organizer. “But fun is important too. The tailgate is a chance to enjoy time with friends and let the heavy stuff go.”
More information about the Packer Tailgate Party, including how to register for the event, can be found by visiting dairyforward.com/packertailgate.