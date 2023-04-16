Her skates sharp and her stick at the ready, 22-year-old Eau Clairian Charlotte Akervik takes to the ice. The place: the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. The date: March 27, 2023.
Over the next four days, she and 45 other women’s hockey players from across the country will attempt to skate, shoot and pass their way onto the 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team. Though as Charlotte knows all too well, only half of those invited to the evaluation camp will find their way to the roster.
Charlotte takes a breath and reminds herself of the mantra that has served her well for years: just control what you can control.
Charlotte’s career on the ice began when she was 3 — not as a hockey player, but as a figure skater.
“After my first show, my mom brought me flowers. But after my second show, she didn’t bring me flowers. So I was like, ‘Okay, this isn’t as rewarding anymore,’” Charlotte laughs.
Upon realizing that flowers were the exception rather than the rule, she traded in her figure skates for hockey skates and never looked back.
For generations, the Akerviks have had ice in their blood. Wally Akervik, Charlotte’s grandfather, played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, founded and coached for the UW-Superior’s men’s team, and, in 1977, moved to Eau Claire to coach the UW-Eau Claire’s men’s team while also managing Hobbs Municipal Ice Center (where today, one of the rinks bears the Akervik name). In 2022, after a lifetime of service to the sport, he was posthumously inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame.
Andy Akervik, Charlotte’s father, had his own illustrious hockey career. For over 20 years, he held the all-time leading scoring record for Eau Claire Memorial High School, followed by three successful seasons playing at UW-Madison. In 1985, after being drafted for the Quebec Nordiques, he earned the distinction of being the first Eau Clairian to play in the NHL.
It seems only fitting, then, that the puck has been passed to Charlotte and her brothers, all of whom have spent nearly as much time in skates as in shoes.
A decade ago, back when the Akerviks were my neighbors, I’d regularly see 12-year-old Charlotte and her brothers trudging down the snow-packed sidewalk toward the outdoor neighborhood rink — their skates slung over their shoulders. During my evening dog walks, I’d occasionally stop by the rink to catch a few minutes of their nightly pickup games. I’d listen to the serenade of their slapshot, the scrape of their blades against ice, and their laughter echoing through the pines. The pickup players ran the gamut in terms of shape, size and skill level. Somehow, the light cast down from the poles always seemed to spotlight Charlotte and her brothers.
Back then, I knew I was neighbors with an athletic family, though I didn’t realize just how athletic. Despite years of small talk, Andy never mentioned his NHL history, nor did Charlotte’s mother, Caroline, discuss her time as a dressage horse rider at the sport’s highest level. Had I known I was living next door to two professional athletes, I probably would have asked for more autographs.
In her own right, Charlotte has earned more accolades than could ever fit on the back of a hockey card: four-time all-conference selection, three-time all-state selection, Eau Claire Area Stars state champion, and all-area player of the year. This, in addition, to making the 2022 U.S. Collegiate Select Team, where she wore a USA jersey for the first time during a three-game series against Canada.
Success comes at a price, one Charlotte pays most days during her workouts alongside the rest of the Minnesota State University women’s hockey team, for whom she currently plays. If she’s not on the ice, she’s at the gym; if she’s not at the gym, she’s on the ice. When she can’t be found at either location, she’s likely working on her stickhandling in the garage.
“I give so much to hockey because of how much hockey has given me,” Charlotte explains. “It’s given me an education. It’s given me lifelong friendships. It’s given me so many opportunities, so many experiences that would have never been possible without it.”
“It’s about doing the little things,” Charlotte says. “Because the little things add up.”
For Charlotte, those “little things” are what brought her to Blaine to begin with, providing her the opportunity to scrimmage alongside the country’s most elite women’s players.
On April 1, at the conclusion of the evaluation camp, the U.S. Team announced its roster. Charlotte’s name was not among them. Though disappointed by the outcome, she was quick to find a silver lining; she viewed it not as a setback, but as an opportunity for growth.
“Watching how a lot of those national team girls can operate, their attention to detail, it’s just unbelievable,” Charlotte says. By sharing the ice with them, she was provided a front-row seat to the “little things” that she can continue to tweak in her own game.
“I’m always working to make myself a little bit better,” she says. “I don’t want to regret anything when I’m 50.”
Next year, she’ll play her final collegiate season. After that, she aspires to a career in the pros. As hockey has taught her, you can only control what you can control.
Thankfully for Charlotte, she’s got the skills, she’s got the passion, and she’s got plenty more time on the clock.