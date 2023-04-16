020919_dr_authors_18a

B.J. Hollars

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Her skates sharp and her stick at the ready, 22-year-old Eau Clairian Charlotte Akervik takes to the ice. The place: the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. The date: March 27, 2023.

Over the next four days, she and 45 other women’s hockey players from across the country will attempt to skate, shoot and pass their way onto the 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team. Though as Charlotte knows all too well, only half of those invited to the evaluation camp will find their way to the roster.