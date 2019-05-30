On Saturday, June 8, current Master Cheesemakers, joined by numerous retired cheesemakers, will make a 90-pound wheel of Swiss cheese in a live demonstration showcasing how cheese was made more than 100 years ago at the National Historic Cheesemaking Center, Monroe. The day begins at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the public is invited to lend a hand at the 1917 restored Imobersteg Farmstead Cheese Factory, stirring the kettle of milk as it is heated.
"We invite everyone to come out and take a turn stirring the kettle, where 'cheese is our culture,'" said Donna Douglas, executive director of the National Historic Cheesemaking Center.
The cheesemaking process will continue throughout the morning until the completed 90-pound wheel of Swiss cheese is on the press table. At 1 p.m., Arthur Bartsch will demonstrate making cheese spreads in the Heritage Room at the cheese museum.
The day will also feature activities for all ages to participate in and the public is invited to wander throughout the grounds and museum at no charge. Tours will be conducted throughout the day, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.
The National Historic Cheesemaking Center is at the corner of State Road 69 and 21st Street, Monroe. For more information, visit nationalhistoriccheesemakingcenter.org or call 608-325-4636.