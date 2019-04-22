Alice in Dairyland, Wisconsin’s official agricultural ambassador, will be selected at the three-day Finals Program May 9-11 in Green County.
As part of the interview process, they tour agribusinesses, work with media professionals, give presentations and answer impromptu questions in front of an audience. They learn about and talk about Wisconsin’s $88 billion agriculture industry.
Candidates are Sarah Achenbach, Eastman; Cassandra Krull, Lake Mills; Abigail Martin, Milton; Mariah Martin, Brooklyn; and Tess Zettle, Juda.
Tickets are available for two events at which the public can watch the candidates compete for the job: Candidate Discussion Panel on May 10, Albany Lions Club social, 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and discussion panel at 7 p.m; and the 72nd Alice in Dairyland Finale Program on May 11: social, 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and finale at 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at Monroe Turner Hall and the Finale Program will be held at the Monroe Middle School Auditorium. The Finale Program will include presentations from each of the candidates, highlights about agriculture in Green County, a farewell address by 71st Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley and concludes with the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland.
For event and ticket information, visit aliceindairyland.com.