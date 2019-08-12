BARABOO — Attendees of the 56th annual Badger Steam and Gas Show will be in for a treat as over a dozen Minneapolis Moline tractors and memorabilia will be on display as part of this year’s big feature. The show will be held Aug. 16, 17 and 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo.
From steam engines to modern machinery, The Great Minneapolis Moline Feature will include Minneapolis Moline and the companies that preceded it, including Minneapolis Threshing Machine Company, Twin City, Moline Plow and others. Several rare pieces will be on display as well. The Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion of Rollag, Minn. are bringing a 1907 45 horsepower compound steam traction engine — one of only seven built — and two rare Minneapolis return flue engines will also be displayed together.
“We’re hoping for good weather and a good crowd,” said Jean Brew, a 10-plus-year member of the Badger Steam and Gas Club. “The Minneapolis Moline feature should draw a big following as well.”
Quite a few Minneapolis Moline tractors were sold in the area over time as there was a dealership in Baraboo, Brew added. The club hopes enthusiasts and curious people alike will visit the show to see the special feature and more.
For over 50 years, the Badger Steam and Gas Club has been hosting a show on 264 acres owned and maintained by the club. Twenty-five permanent buildings are nestled throughout the wooded site, each one telling a story as visitors walk the grounds.
Special to Brew, this year will be the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Women’s Building on the grounds — a building that features exhibits on interesting Wisconsin women throughout history. A special exhibit on the women’s right to vote — which celebrated 100 years in 2019 — will be on display this year, with help from several area historical societies.
Several hundred tractors will be on display, with over 400 gas engines, as well as antique steam engines and gas tractors. Large stationary steam and gas engines, models and miniatures will also showcase how mechanics have changed over time while other crafts will also be on display, such as woodworking, blacksmithing and printing. And there will be plenty of old cars, trucks and snowmobiles to study too.
Field demonstrations using steamers or antique tractors will show attendees how work was completed in another era. Demonstrations include sawing logs and shingles, silo filling, clover hulling, threshing and baling, along with rock crushing and steam powered well drilling.
A large flea market that spans five acres remains open during show hours with over 600 vendors selling arts, crafts, antiques, collectibles, tractors, engines, parts and more. And if attendees get hungry, there are many food options, including homemade pies and ice cream.
For more information on the Badger Steam and Gas Show, an event dedicated to the preservation of agriculture and industrial heritage, visit www.badgersteamandgas.com or call 608-522-4905. The club is also on Facebook at Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club.