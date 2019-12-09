4-Hers interested in the 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl and State 4-H Skillathon contests are reminded to register for these events by Feb. 21, 2020. Only email registrations will be accepted; mailed registration will not be accepted.
Both contests will be held on March 7, 2020, at the UW-Madison Animal Sciences Building, Madison. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with competitions starting at 9:30 a.m. Teams are encouraged to participate in both contests as they will be occurring at the same time.
For the competitions, teams are divided into three age divisions consisting of three or four members. The junior division are youth who are under 14 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2020 and the senior division are youth who are 14 years of age or older as of Jan. 1, 2020. A mixed team must contain at least one youth from each age division.
Livestock Bowl is a quiz competition where all the questions are about beef, sheep, swine and meat goat topics. Teams compete in a double elimination format by giving oral answers to questions posed by a moderator. Each match has both an individual and toss-up question round.
The Skillathon contest is made up of a written quiz and learning stations such as breed identification, feed identification and equipment identification, as well as some team activities such as demonstrating evaluation skills.
The top Senior level 4-H teams in both the Livestock Quiz Bowl and Skillaton contest will represent Wisconsin at the National 4-H Skillathon Contest, held each fall in Louisville, Kentucky at the North American International Livestock Exposition.
For more information and registration information, please contact Bernie O’Rourke, UW Extension Youth Livestock Specialist and contest coordinator at 608-263-4304, borourke2@ansci.wisc.edu or visit the Animal Science Youth website at http://fyi.uwex.edu/youthlivestock/programs/quizbowlskillathon/.