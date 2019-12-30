MADISON — The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin executive board met via teleconference Dec. 19 to appoint a new director for District 18, selecting Washington County farmer Rick Roden to fill the spot.
The appointment came following the death of Sheboygan Falls dairy farmer Dean Strauss in September. Strauss had served on the board for several years and had recently been re-elected to represent Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties.
Three candidates were interviewed, and all were supportive of stepping into the shoes of the late Strauss when contacted about their interest in serving, said Brenda Murphy, director of producer communications and programs at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Board chair Jeff Strassburg also commented on the quality of the candidates, adding that he was appreciative of the interest in the position for District 18.
“I’m so grateful three people have stepped up to fill this position,” he said.
The three candidates included Ryan Elbe of Fredonia, Roden of West Bend, and Brian Schaal of Burlington.
Roden, 35, farms with his wife and his parents, milking 700 cows and cropping 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and hay; his sister also has an agricultural tourism business on their farm called Roden Barnyard Adventures. Roden said his parents have always been involved in dairy promotion, hosting a dairy breakfast/event on their farm four times. His sister has also served on various dairy boards, with Roden willing to put his hat in the ring for a position on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board.
Elbe, a 25-year-old farmer and volunteer firefighter, farms with his family in Sheboygan County. Together, they milk 2,500 cows and farm 5,000 acres of soybeans and wheat. Elbe is involved in Farm Bureau and in the past, has helped with Washington County Dairy Promotion Committee’s Farm In the Classroom. He’s currently serving a three-year term on the Boltonville Volunteer Fire Department on their board of directors.
Schaal, a 40-year-old third generation farmer from Racine County, milks 350 cows and farms 700 acres in partnership with his father. A graduate from UW-Platteville, Schaal returned to the farm in 2002. He has served as chairman of Racine County Dairy Promotions and is a past vice president of Racine County Farm Bureau. His interest in the District 18 position stemmed from his desire to make sure checkoff dollars are being spent responsibly.
After a round of interviews and discussion from the board, each member voted for their top choice, selecting Roden to serve as director of District 18. Roden was notified by Strassburg and Murphy that afternoon of the appointment, with Roden to be seated at the board’s Jan. 15 meeting.
“It is important that people know where their food comes from, so we need to continue to educate consumers about what we do as dairy farmers to ensure safe and healthy dairy products,” Roden said when asked why he wanted to serve on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board. “Also, being a dairy farmer and loving cows, it only seems right to promote all products made from milk.”
Roden will serve through June 30, 2022.