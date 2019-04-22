Scenic snapshots show beauty of rural Wisconsin as spring settles in Ben Wideman Ben Wideman 46 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Farm equipment peeked out through an opening in an old barn in rural Door County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Rustic images abound throughout rural Door County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman A great blue heron was silhouetted atop a tree in rural Manitowoc County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman An old barn graced the rural landscape in Door County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman A Ford TW-20 tractor sat parked alongside other farm equipment in rural Kewaunee County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Twin silos were positioned next to an old barn in rural Kewaunee County. Photo by Benjamin Wideman Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ben Wideman Follow Ben Wideman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Search https://www.willyweather.com/wi/marathon-county/wausau.html Latest News Country Today Numerous chance encounters lead couple to a life together in ag May Fair Event and Sale is May 11 State tourism awards presented Glass museum among the world's best Plenty of reasons to plan a getaway to Green County Trout anglers can find opportunity in southwest Wisconsin Age deemed important when diagnosing calf scours cause Scenic snapshots show beauty of rural Wisconsin as spring settles in