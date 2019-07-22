DARLINGTON — While this year’s Lafayette County Fair went off without a hitch July 10-14, this past March, a fast snow melt and heavy rains left the fairground completely underwater.
Flooding in this area near the Pecatonica River is not unusual, however, this year’s flooding was historic, damaging many buildings that typically don’t see water, destroying a scale that had to be replaced and forcing fair representatives to clean up a huge mess of water and mud.
“The fairgrounds is impacted at least annually by flood events in the county and this year it damaged the entire grounds, including the livestock building and roads. The water was fast and higher than typical,” said Theresa Burgess, Lafayette County emergency management director.
According to Burgess, due to the fairground being in a flood zone, fair representatives are not allowed to make any improvements or expansions to the facility, which continues to become outdated and deteriorate. Because of this, a group of volunteers have dedicated their time for a new effort: to move the Lafayette County Fairgrounds to higher ground and develop a facility that could be used year-round by not just Lafayette County, but surrounding counties and communities as well.
“Thanks to the generosity of a local farmer, we have an option to purchase 80 acres just south of Darlington and we’ve worked with several engineering companies to provide building layouts that would be both cost-effective and yet set us up for the future,” said Steve Carpenter, president of the newly formed Southwest Wisconsin Ag Innovation Center committee.
A small group of individuals have formed the Southwest Wisconsin Ag Innovation Center committee, a non-profit which is now focusing on fundraising $3 million to purchase the land and establish a new facility they will call the Southwest Wisconsin Ag Innovation Center. They have a vision to start with the construction of two buildings after they complete the land purchase — a cattle building and a multi-purpose building that can hold up to 600 people, with the thought that communities and organizations can use the building for meetings and more.
A second phase of the project includes the construction of more buildings, a grandstand and campground.
“We want to make it more than just a fairgrounds,” Carpenter said. “We want to make this community-based and getting information out about it has been huge, especially for people who may have moved out of the area but still might be interested in helping fund this project.”
Feasibility studies have shown that the economic impact of the establishment of this new facility could reach a couple million dollars back into the community, he added. Committee members have also met with representatives of Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and UW-Platteville for training and educational opportunities at the new facility.
“As a young person who recently moved back to Lafayette County, a new fairgrounds to me is a great opportunity to continue development of the county through new business and new tourism dollars as well,” said Cody Carpenter, who farms in Lafayette County alongside his brother at Redrock View Farms. “Near and dear to my heart is the fair, but there are so many other opportunities a new fairgrounds could possibly bring.”
The 80-acre parcel is attractive for many reasons. It is high above the river and close to the intersections of Highways 81 and 23, with access to local ATV trails, space for camping and enough acreage for expansion in the future. It is also close enough to city limits that there is potential for it to be annexed into the city and hooked up to city water and sewer.
The farmer that currently owns the parcel has also offered it to the committee for a fair price. Similar properties near the city that have been considered are two to three times more expensive than the offer for this site, Carpenter said.
Fundraising is currently underway, with area banks in Lafayette County accepting donations. Committee members sold bricks at the recent fair for $1,000 a piece, with a goal to sell 1,000 of them to kick-off fundraising efforts as well. Pledge sheets are also available for individuals or organizations interested in pledging funds over a number of years for the project.
Carpenter said there has been a lot of talk about in-kind help and feedback for the project has been positive so far. It’s one that combines education, community, innovation, rural development and more, with the possibility of benefiting southwest Wisconsin as a whole. He recognizes the project will need the support of those in Lafayette County and beyond in order to be successful.
“Agriculture is the backbone of this part of the state. We need to find reasons to keep our kids here and generate additional business opportunities in the region,” Carpenter said. “We are very hopeful we can get the fairgrounds moved and create this type of facility. So many people have already stepped up to voice their support and pledge their time and expertise.”
For more information about the new Southwest Wisconsin Ag Innovation Center, visit www.SWAG-Center.com.