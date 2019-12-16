Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish and the parent company of Silver Spring Foods, has won a $28,902.60 Focus on Energy grant to subsidize a new solar power installation on its Eau Claire farm.
Carlson Electric of Hudson, Wis. will install the solar farm in spring 2020.
The Huntsinger Farm solar project will be one of the first farm solar installations in Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, less than 2% of energy in Wisconsin is generated by solar power today.
Two hundred eighty-eight solar panels that make up the Huntsinger Farms solar field are made in North America, and are the same type of solar modules that are mounted on the roof of the US State Department building in Washington, D.C. The solar field will generate power year-round.
“The solar field is an important step in planning for the farm’s future,” said Eric Rygg, president and great grandson of founder Ellis Huntsinger. “By harnessing solar energy, we will bring energy costs down dramatically, improve overall efficiency and move further towards sustainability.
“We hope that other farmers across Wisconsin will come and see the solar field during Farm Technology Days next year and discover how they can install solar on their own farms, too.”
Farm Technology Days will be held in Eau Claire County July 21-23, 2020.