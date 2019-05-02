Wisconsin Farmers Union, in partnership with Pheasants Forever, will host six Women Caring for the Land workshops around the state this summer.
Attendees will see conservation practices in action that they can implement on their own land and also have the opportunity to network with other farm women from their region. Each event will include a learning circle, potluck and tour of the host farm. Locations include:
• July 8, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Pape Family Pastures, W5420 Leslie Road, Peshtigo. Husband and wife team Aaron and Erin Pape began Pape Family Pastures in 2016. With no farming experience, they were guided by the principles of soil health and Aldo Leopold’s essay, “The Good Oak.” They raise pastured beef, pigs and chickens.
• July 10, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Perennial Farms LLC, N3804 County Road E, Waldo. Laura Grunwald and her family believe that the distance from the field to your fork should be a short one. The Grunwalds work with Mother Nature to raise organically grown and nutritious produce, free range/orchard grazed eggs and cider.
• July 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., EB Ranch, N13346 490th St., Ridgeland. Erin Link is a steward of both the land and a herd of critically endangered and rare San Clemente Island Goats. She rotationally grazes the goats as well as geese, ducks, chickens and turkeys. Erin also markets goat milk soap and goat milk.
• July 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Wind Organic Farm, 86760 Valley Road, Bayfield. North Wind Organic emphasizes solar and wind energy, ecological decision making, self-reliance and beyond organic production of fruits and vegetables. All crops are marketed through co-ops, farmers' markets, a CSA, restaurants and farm visitors. Child care will be available, so please include children when you RSVP.
• Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fenn’s Folly, 12041 Severson Road, Ferryville. Amy Fenn left her Madison library job in favor of tromping around a 40-acre hilltop trying to turn a depleted hayfield and unmanaged woods into a savanna/silvopasture. This is her third year of grazing, fencing and building an off-grid home.
• Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greenleaf Fireman’s Park, 1588 Fair Road, Greenleaf. We will meet at the Greenleaf Fireman's Park and will travel together to Maryann and Kurt Kohlmann's farm. The Kohlmanns, along with their daughter, Suzanne Wilson, have converted farmland into pasture to raise steers and chickens. In the afternoon, we'll tour local farms that are using cover crops and no-till practices to improve soil health and water quality.
Men are welcome to join for the farm tour portion of the day; however, it is requested that the learning circle space be for women only. The Women Caring for the Land series was developed by the Women, Food and Agriculture Network.
Registration and networking will kick off a half-hour before each event’s listed start time. Please RSVP at 715-723-5561 or at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.