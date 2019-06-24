MADISON — The stars aligned for several FFA members from across the state as they received accolades during the 90th annual Wisconsin FFA Convention June 12.
Receiving the Wisconsin FFA Star in Agribusiness award, which is given to a student that has taken an active role in owning and operating their own business, was Zach Wiegel of Shullsburg FFA. Although Wiegel does not live on a farm, participating in both FFA and 4-H has allowed him to grow his interest in agriculture, as well as start his own business, “Miner Lawn Care.”
Wiegel first began mowing lawns in 2013 when his father taught him how to mow their own lawn. Catching the attention of his neighbors, he began mowing their yards too. The business then evolved to include more landscaping services and an investment in a vehicle to haul the equipment around was warranted.
As a senior in high school, Wiegel now manages 22 accounts on his own, and also works during the summer at Green Escapes Lawn Care, an experience that has given him a professional perspective.
“I would not have been near as successful if it was not for my time spent in FFA and 4-H,” Wiegel said. “I have served in leadership positions in both organizations, and they have each taught me valuable life lessons.”
This past year, he served as FFA chapter president and in the past has been vice president and sentinel.
Wiegel plans to study at UW-Madison, majoring in agricultural business management.
Collin Wille of Rice Lake FFA was awarded the title of 2019 Wisconsin FFA Star Farmer at the convention, an honor that recognizes students who have expanded their knowledge and own or operate an agricultural related enterprise where they have mastered skills in production, finance and ownership management.
When Wille was 9, his father registered a young spring calf in his name, sparking his interest in working to breed cows that will be high producing with great components and longevity in his family’s herd. He currently owns 13 registered Holsteins — nine cows and four heifers.
His love for the registered Holstein cow has only grown from the beginning and has shown no signs of slowing down. Wille intends to continue to reach for his goals by focusing on breeding long-lasting, high-producing and high-scoring Holsteins.
He currently attends Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar, Iowa, majoring in dairy science and ag business. Upon graduation, he plans to return to his family’s farm and continue his work with the cows and expanding his own herd.
He credits his involvement in FFA, Junior Holsteins and 4-H for helping him learn and make connections in the dairy industry.
“Love what you do every day,” Wille said. “Each day is going to present new challenges, and it is important to take each challenge in stride and learn from them.”
Jeremy Schlies of Denmark FFA received the 2019 Wisconsin FFA Star in Agricultural Placement award on June 12. The award recognizes students who have logged numerous hours at an agriculture-related business.
Schlies’ story is similar to Wille’s as he was gifted his own registered Holstein at 12 years old. Now, he works with his father on their family’s dairy farm, handling daily tasks and some decision making on the operation.
He milks the family’s 100-cow herd and is still involved with calf care, although he has taken a liking to helping other farm employees, scheduling, training and guiding them as they work on the farm. Through that experience, he has learned how to be a team leader.
Schlies plans to attend UW-Madison’s Farm and Industry Short Course and graduate with a certificate in dairy farm management. His long-term goal is to return to the family farm and take it over from his father in the future.
Along with honoring the “Stars” of Wisconsin FFA, the new 2019-20 State FFA Officer Team was announced during the convention.
Collin Weltzien of Arcadia FFA was named the new Wisconsin FFA President. Weltzien is a student at UW-River Falls, studying agricultural business, and plans to return to his family’s farm upon graduation, making him the fourth generation to run the operation.
Selected as vice presidents in their sections for the 2019-20 State FFA Officer Team were Ryan Erickson, Barron FFA; Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA; Grace Morrissey, Shullsburg FFA; Daniel Clark, Spencer FFA; and Michelle Stangler, Watertown FFA. Curtis Weltzien of Arcadia FFA was selected as treasurer; Emily Sheehan, Parkview FFA, sentinel; Jared Mack, Sauk Prairie FFA, secretary; Lydia Williams, Shawano FFA, reporter; and Joe Schlies, Denmark FFA, parliamentarian.
These FFA members will log more than 10,000 miles and meet thousands of fellow FFA members during their year as State FFA officers.